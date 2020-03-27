Coronavirus update: Infected 25-year-old attended wedding in Dombivli

A 25-year-old coronavirus positive Dombivli resident attended his brother's wedding on March 19. Around 1,000 guests attended the wedding. His test reports came on Wednesday. The youngster traveled to Turkey with his friends and returned home on March 15. He went onto attend his brother's wedding in Dombivli four days after his arrival.

The youth started showing symptoms of coronavirus like cough and fever at the wedding, following which he went to a nearby hospital. The patient and three members of his family are undergoing treatment at Kasturba Hospital, according to a Times of India report.

Officials at the Kasturba Hospital shared his reports with the Kalyan-Dombivli Miunicipal Corporation. The KDMC sanitised the entire locality and started conducting medical checkups of every resident.

They have also started tracking all the attendees at the wedding as well as the 21 friends who accompanied the youngster to Turkey for coronavirus testing. The local administration has examined approximately 5,300 people for coronavirus symptoms till Thursday evening.

Till date, around 6 people have tested positive for novel coronavirus in the Kalyan-Dombivli area. While two patients have been discharged, four are still being treated. Of the six people who tested positive for coronavirus in the area, three had contracted the deadly virus after coming in contact with people who had international travel history. Maharashtra government has banned gathering of more than 50 people at one place, including weddings to mitigate COVID-19 spread.

