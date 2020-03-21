Coronavirus update: Yogi Adityanath announces Rs 1,000 each for 37 lakh labourers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has monetary help worth Rs 1,000 each to over 16.5 lakh daily wage workers and 20.37 lakh construction workers to help them meet daily needs. Uttar Pradesh has reported a total of 23 coronavirus positive cases so far. Of these, the condition of nine patients has improved. Yogi also went onto appeal to the people to obey Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Janata Curfew call. He said that metro and state bus services in UP would remain closed for the day on Sunday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath: Rs 1000 each will be given 15 lakh daily wage labourers and 20.37 lakh construction workers to help them meet their daily needs https://t.co/CRxZkoaHEt ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 21, 2020

Before the Janata curfew call given by PM Modi, the Uttar Pradesh state government had already issued orders to shut down malls, schools and colleges till April 2 due to coronavirus scare in the state. Non-urgent government offices and services have also been shut till April 2. The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh has also directed that no religious, social or cultural events would be organised till April 2.

Like the Delhi government, the UP government has also kept weddings out of the ambit of coronavirus-related restrictions. However, it has said that not more than 10 people can be present at a time in a wedding. In hospitals, only emergency services will remain open. Total number of coronavirus positive cases has reached 271 in the country so far.

