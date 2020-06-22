Coronavirus: Vigorous contact tracing, surveillance, fines part of Delhi's new containment strategy

With 58,746 cases of coronavirus in the national capital, the Centre along with the Delhi government has agreed to ramp up containment strategy. Mapping of all containment zones, vigorous contact tracing of positive cases, rapid antibody testing to gauge the prevalence of the disease, intensifying social distancing and surveillance at the ground level are among the key measures discussed at the high-level committee meeting called by Union Home Minster Amit Shah on Sunday.

In addition to this, the Delhi Police will be allowed to impose fines on people violating norms on social distancing and not wearing face masks.

As per Dr Paul committee, the Delhi government would prepare a strategy by Monday (June 22) and delineate all containment zones by June 26. By June 30, there would be a complete survey of all containment zones, and by July 6, there should be an extensive survey of the entire capital. Also, a serological survey will be undertaken in Delhi between June 27 and July 10 covering 20,000 residents, whose samples will be tested to assess the extent of spread of infection.

According to to the Centre, Delhi accounted for 24 per cent of all new cases, and 25 per cent of the COVID-19 deaths in the last two days. Delhi reported over 3,000 fresh cases for the third consecutive day. On Saturday, Delhi had witnessed 3,630 cases -- the highest single-day spike. On Friday, the number was 3,137.

At present, Delhi has 24,558 active cases of coronavirus, 2,175 deaths, and 33,013 cured.

