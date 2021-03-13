COVID-19 crisis right time for world to embrace Ayurveda: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the fourth Global Ayurveda Festival virtually, has acknowledged the importance of Ayurveda and traditional medicines in the times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister talked about the rising demand for Ayurveda products, growing global interest in Ayurveda, and the potential for wellness tourism in India. Talking about the rising interest in Ayurveda products, both domestically and globally, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi said, "The current situation presents a right time for Ayurveda and traditional medicines to become even more popular globally. There is growing interest in them. The world is seeing how modern and traditional medicines are important to further wellness. People are realising the benefits of Ayurveda and its role in boosting immunity."

Describing Ayurveda as a "holistic science", the PM said its impact and influence is immense and it helps in conditions related to both physical wellness and mental well-being. He also acknowledged the growing interest of youngsters in Ayurvedic medicines and growth in opportunities due to combining traditional and modern medicines. He called upon the teaching community to focus more on Ayurveda and traditional medicine-related researches and urged the startup community to look at Ayurvedic products.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted Ayurveda's potential in boosting India's wellness tourism whose basic tenet is to treat illness and further wellness and said-- "Whether you want to treat your body or retreat for your mind, come to India".

The Prime Minister went onto pitch for a global Ayurvedic summit and emphasised the need to promote food items related to Ayurveda. "Let Ayurveda be a driving force, which brings the world to our land. May it also create prosperity for our youth," the Prime Minister said.

