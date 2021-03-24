COVID-19 in India: Maharashtra reports over 25 lakh cases; Parbhani, Beed under lockdown

India has reported 47,262 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day rise in 2021 so far. With this, the country's COVID-19 tally has reached over 1.17 crore. Active COVID-19 cases in India rose for the 14th consecutive day and peaked to over 3.68 lakh whereas the national recovery rate further tumbled to 95.48 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry's COVID-19 dashboard.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst affected state. India's richest state has more than 25.33 lakh COVID-19 cases as of March 24, 2021. Out of these, more than 22.47 lakh people have been cured whereas 53,589 people have succumbed to the contagion. Maharashtra has over 2.31 lakh active COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, state health minister Rajesh Tope has claimed that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray believes that lockdown is likely to be necessary in some cities if the case count continues to go up, adding people must follow COVID-appropriate behaviour to avoid another lockdown.

Tope said, "He (Uddhav Thackeray) told me that if the number of daily cases in the state remains in the range of 25,000-30,000 for the next some days, then we will have to take some stringent steps. He is of the opinion that if the numbers continue to increase, we will have to impose lockdown in some cities."

List of cities in Maharashtra that have imposed lockdown or night curfew

WEEK-LONG LOCKDOWN IN PARBHANI

Parbhani district administration has announced a week-long lockdown from March 24 to March 31 to combat the spread of coronavirus.

WEEK-LONG LOCKDOWN IN BEED

Complete lockdown will be imposed in Marathwada's Beed district to stem the coronavirus spread from March 26 to April 4.

11-DAY LOCKDOWN IN NANDED

Nanded district administration has decided to impose an 11 day-long lockdown beginning from March 24. All places of worship shall remain shut till March 31.

NIGHT CURFEW IN NASHIK

Nashik district administration has imposed a 12 hour-long night curfew from 07:00 pm to 07:00 am. Hotels and restaurants can remain open till 09:00 pm with 50 per cent capacity. Nashik residents can invite only 25-30 people at weddings or other such event.

NIGHT CURFEW IN PUNE

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has imposed a night curfew to contain COVID-19 spread. Schools and colleges in the district will remain shut till March 31 while hotels and bars will remain closed between 11:00 pm to 06:00 am. Pune residents cannot invite more than 50 people to events like weddings, funerals and other ceremonies.

'PARTIAL LOCKDOWN' IN AURANGABAD

Aurangabad district administration has imposed a partial lockdown from March 11 to April 4. Malls, cinema halls and markets will remain shut during the weekend under this lockdown. Tourist spots like the Ajanta and Ellora Caves will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays while function halls won't be allowed to organise weddings during the entire lockdown period. Restaurants will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity till 9 pm and people can order food till 11pm.

Here are some other districts that have imposed similar measures to combat COVID-19 transmission

NIGHT CURFEW IN MALKANGIRI

District administration in Odisha's Malkangiri announced night curfew between 09:00 pm to 06:00 am from March 23 to March 31. Malkangiri district collector Yeddula Vijay said all public gatherings on Dola Yatra and Holi on March 28 and 29 will be prohibited in the district.

SECTION 144 MAY BE IMPOSED IN RANCHI

Ranchi district administration may impose Section 144 of IPC ahead of festivals amid the rise in COVID-19 cases. No public congregation will be allowed on Sarhul and Holi.

LOCKDOWN IN BHOPAL, INDORE AND JABALPUR

Madhya Pradesh government imposed a lockdown in Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur on March 21. Educational institutions like schools and colleges will remain shut in these three cities till March 31. Public celebrations of Holi are banned in the state.

RAJASTHAN LOCKDOWN

State government has decided to impose night curfew in 8 cities of the state. Markets will not be allowed to stay open after 10:00 pm. The government has also decided to make coronavirus test mandatory for all travellers coming from outside Rajasthan. Travellers will have to get the test done 72 hours before their departure and this rule will be applicable to people coming from all states.

