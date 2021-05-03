COVID-19: Railways delivers 1125 MT of liquid medical oxygen to states

Indian Railways has stated it has delivered 1125 Metric Tonnes (MT) of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in 76 tankers to various states. It noted that 20 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journeys till now. The Indian Railways added that currently 7 more loaded Oxygen Expresses are carrying 422 MT (approx.) of LMO in 27 tankers.

"Overcoming all hurdles and finding new solutions, Indian Railways is continuing its journey of bringing relief by delivering Liquid Medical Oxygen(LMO) to various states across the country," wrote the Ministry of Railways in a press release. It added, "It is Indian Railways endeavour to deliver as much LMO as possible in the shortest time possible to the requesting state.".

The Ministry of Railways stated that the third Oxygen Express to Delhi carrying 120 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen is on its way from Durgapur and is expected to reach Delhi on May 4, 2021. While Telangana will receive its second Oxygen Express from Angul, Orissa carrying 60.23 MT of LMO.

Haryana is expected to receive its fourth and fifth Oxygen Express carrying nearly 72 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen from Angul and Rourkela in Orissa. While another Oxygen Express carrying 85 MT of LMO is currently on its way from Hapa in Gujarat to Gurgaon in Haryana.

"More Oxygen Express to Madhya Pradesh (4th), Uttar Pradesh (10th), Telangana, Haryana & Delhi carrying 422.08 MT LMO in 7 Oxygen Express are on their way," noted the release.

The Ministry also provided a state-wise breakdown of LMO delivered via Oxygen Express. The Indian Railways has delivered 174 MT of LMO to Maharashtra, 430.51 MT to Uttar Pradesh, 156.96 MT to Madhya Pradesh, 190 MT to Delhi, 109.71 MT to Haryana and 63.6 MT to Telangana.

(Edited by Mohammmad Haaris Beg)

