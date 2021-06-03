COVID-19 vaccine: Gautam Gambhir Foundation guilty of illegally stocking Fabiflu, Delhi HC informed

BJP MP and former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir's foundation has been found guilty of illegally stockpiling, procuring, and distributing Fabiflu medicine to COVID-19 patients, the Delhi High Court (HC) was informed by the national capital's drug controller on Thursday.

The drug controller submitted that action will be taken forthwith against the foundation, drug dealers as also in other similar cases which would be brought to its notice.

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Praveen Kumar has also been found guilty of equivalent offences under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, the court was informed.

The court has asked the drug controller to file status reports on further progress in the cases within six weeks and listed the matter for hearing on July 29.

Earlier in the case pertaining to the hoarding of medicines, the Delhi HC had dismissed the DCGI's (Drugs Controller General of India) earlier reports, giving clean chits to Gautam Gambhir and Praveen Kumar.

The division bench of justices Jasmeet Singh and Vipin Sanghi had directed a fresh report and probe on Monday.

However, the court was gratified with the Drugs Controller report filed for another AAP MLA, Preeti Tomar. The same division bench of Delhi HC had earlier instructed the controller to carry out a probe against her as well under similar charges.

