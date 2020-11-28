COVID-19 vaccine update: Luxembourg-based firm to set up refrigerated vaccine transport boxes in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly accepted the offer of his counterpart in Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel, for establishing a specialised vaccine transportation plant in Gujarat to ensure last-mile delivery of coronavirus vaccine in the state. A few days back, Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel had offered PM Modi to set up the vaccine transportation plant in their first bilateral summit.

Next week, Luxembourg firm B Medical Systems is sending a high-level team to Gujarat to set up a vaccine cold chain including solar vaccine refrigerators, freezers, and transport boxes in Gujarat.

Initially, the company has decided to begin the work by only getting the refrigeration boxes from Luxembourg. Later, it will also set up a plant in Gujarat. To set up a full-fledged plant will require nearly two years, Hindustan Times reported.

The refrigerated vaccine transportation boxes will be able to deliver vaccines between -4 degrees Celsius to -20 degrees Celsius. Besides, the Luxembourg company has the technology to transport vaccine -80 degrees Celsius.

With regard to this deal, India's ambassador to the European Union, Santosh Jha, virtually met the CEO and deputy CEO of B medical Systems to finalise the arrangements with Gujarat. It is likely that the refrigerated boxes powered by solar, kerosene, gas and electricity, will be delivered by March 2021. And the company will set up its plant in Gujarat in Phase 2 to meet India's needs and will also export to the countries under the "Aatma Nirbhar Bharat" initiative.

B Medical Systems is a Luxembourg-based pioneer in the medical equipment industry. The company was founded in 1979 when the World Health Organisation approached Electrolux in Vianden to provide a solution to their problems in safely storing and transporting vaccines around the world. At present, it is a world leader in blood bank and plasma storage refrigerators.

