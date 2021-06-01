COVID-19 vaccines: No mixing of different doses; stick to SOP, says govt

The government on Tuesday said doses of two different vaccines should not be mixed and asked the people to stick to the standard operating procedure (SOP).

"Mixing of vaccine is not the protocol yet, same vaccines, i.e. Covishield and Covaxin should be administered for both doses. Stick to the SOP," Niti Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul during a press conference.

Research is underway on the mixing of vaccines. While it may have a positive effect, severe effects or harm cannot be ruled out for now, Paul said, adding that it is an unresolved scientific question and will be settled by science.

The Centre also said there will be enough COVID-19 vaccine to inoculate 1 crore people per day by July or early August. Paul also clarified that the schedule for two-dose vaccines Covishield and Covaxin will remain unchanged. While the gap between two doses of Covishield will be 12 weeks, it will be 4-6 weeks for Covaxin.

India has so far administered 21.6 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines. On relaxing COVID-19 restrictions and opening districts, the Centre said the Covid positivity rate should be below five per cent for a week, over 70 per cent vulnerable population should be vaccinated and there should be community ownership to implement Covid-appropriate behaviour.

