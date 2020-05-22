Crowd loots mangoes worth Rs 30,000 from street vendor in Delhi

A crowd looted unattended crates of mangoes worth Rs 30,000 left behind by a fruit seller in North Delhi's Jagatpuri area. The incident took place after a fight erupted near a neighbourhood school and a group of people asked the vendor, Chhote, to move his cart away. Taking advantage of the situation, some people pounced upon his crates and carried all that they could.

An eye witness recorded the video of the entire incident and put it on social media. According to an NDTV report, he had 15 crates of mangoes worth Rs 30,000 and all of it was gone. Riders hoarded mangoes in their helmets whereas others called out like a hawker and asked the rest of the crowd to help themselves.

The fruit seller, Chhote has lodged a complaint with the police but no action has been taken as of yet.

Coronavirus cases have reached 1, 18,717 as of May 22, 2020, 08:00am in India. Out of these, 66,330 are active cases whereas 48,533 people have been cured or discharged. Novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of 3,583 people so far whereas 1 patient has been migrated, according to the Health Ministry website.

