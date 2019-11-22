Delhi air pollution: Air quality remains 'very poor', Noida in 'severe' category

Air pollution in Delhi remained in the 'very poor' category on Friday morning. The AQI is likely to improve in the next 48 hours. Apart from Delhi, Noida has slipped into the 'severe' category, while Gurugram remained in the 'very poor' category.

The overall AQI in Delhi was recorded at 355 on Friday morning, which is a further dip from Thursday's 340. The air quality in Pusa Road was marked at 334, Lodhi Road at 328, Delhi University North Campus to 378, Mathura Road 389, Ayanagar at 346, IIT Delhi at 363, Chandni Chowk at 375 - all in the 'very poor' category.

In Noida, the air quality index was 414 which is in the severe category and Gurugram was at 327 which is in the 'very poor' category.

According to the Met department, the city will witness light fog throughout the day. Strong surface winds from tomorrow is likely to dissipate the particulate matter and improve the air quality level.

The Supreme Court had earlier pulled up the Delhi government over its measures to tackle air pollution in Delhi. The court stated that odd-even scheme is not a solution and called it a "half-baked" rule.

The apex court asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to check three-wheelers running on polluting fuels and to file a report. The Supreme Court also ordered PWD and DDA to ensure that the order of the court is implemented.

