Delhi Election 2020: How to vote, find polling booth, and other FAQs

The Delhi Assembly election 2020 will be held on February 8 and the results will be announced on February 11. The national capital will go for a single-phase election for all 70 assembly seats on February 8. The voters can cast their vote from 7 am onwards. The voting in all the polling booths of all the 70 constituencies will begin at 7 am and continue till 6:30 pm.

Delhi election is a tripartite contest between the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. Campaigning for all seventy assembly seats in Delhi ended on February 6, and over 1.48 crore voters will decide the fate of 672 candidates including 79 women. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI) data, the total population of Delhi is 2.01 crore, out of this 1.48 crore are entitled to vote. Of which, 94.96 lakh are males, 90.32 lakh females and 45 third gender voters. A total of 13,750 polling stations have been set up in the state.

To exercise their franchise, voters need to check whether their names are on the electoral roll, or voter list, or not. Only voters who have been included in the electoral roll can participate in the voting process. The voters also need to know their polling booths.

Also read: Delhi Election 2020 Voting tomorrow: How and when to watch live streaming on Aajtak, India Today TV

Also read: Delhi Election 2020: Polling in national capital tomorrow; here's all you need to know

Here are some of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) related to voting in Delhi Election 2020:

How to get information about polling stations, electoral rolls, election officer's names and contact phone numbers on maps on ECI Website?

Election Commission of India (ECI) has started a new service on website of the Commission - www.eci.nic.in.

Click on ECI website a tab named "information linked to polling station map" provided on the left -side panel.

Select the State and District / Assembly Constituency / Polling Station.

Click on "Click Here" button.

After viewing a specific polling station pin/a balloon on the map.

Click on the balloon/pin to view names and contact numbers of CEOs, DEOs, EROs and BLOs.

A link is also provided to view electoral roll in pdf formats provided by the States.

How can you check your name in electoral roll?

Go to the Home page of website of Delhi State CEOs and click on tab "Check your Name in the Voter's list" or use SMS facility for checking your details Type EPIC Voter ID No and sent to 9211728082.

What proof of residence do I need to show to get enrolled as a voter?

You can show any proof of residence like Passport, Bank Pass Book, Driving license etc. or any Govt. document to facilitate the work of registration.

Can a non-citizen of India become a voter?

No. A person who is not a citizen of India cannot be registered as a voter. Article 326 of the Constitution read with Sec. 16 of R. P. Act, 1950 clarify the point.

Can a non-resident Indian citizen become a voter?

Yes, according to the provisions of the Representation of the People (Amendment) Act, 2010, a person who is a citizen of India and who has not acquired the citizenship of any other country and is otherwise eligible to be registered as a voter and who is absent from his place of ordinary residence in India owing to his employment, education or otherwise is eligible to be registered as a voter in the constituency in which his place of residence in India as mentioned in his passport is located.

Can one be enrolled at more than one place?

No. A person cannot be enrolled as a voter in more than one place in the same constituency or in more than one constituency in view of the provisions contained under Sec. 17 and 18 of R. P. Act, 1950.

How can I enrol/register as a new voter and get Voter ID Card? What are various modes available to an eligible voter for enrolment?

You have to submit a filled in Form - 6 and submit it to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of the Assembly Constituency and your name will be included in the electoral roll as a voter. There are various ways to submit Form-6. You can do it online, or by post or even deliver by hand.

How I can get correction in names/other details that have been misspelt in the Electoral Roll or Voter ID Card?

Such mistakes are usually in respect of age, spelling of name and address etc.

I have shifted my residence recently. I have Photo EPIC Card with the old address. Can I get new EPIC Card for the present address?

In case you are already enrolled as a voter and have shifted your address, then the procedure to be followed to enrol you at your new address will depend on whether you are residing in the same Assembly Constituency or your new residence is in a new Assembly Constituency.

Also read: Delhi Election 2020: Voting date, Exit poll result, election FAQs, full schedule, seats