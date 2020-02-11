Delhi Election Results: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi congratulate Arvind Kejriwal, AAP on landslide victory

Delhi Election Results 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his good wishes to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its chief Arvind Kejriwal as the party is set to return to power in Delhi with a thumping majority. As counting of votes in 2020 Delhi Assembly election enters its last leg, the AAP has won 51 seats and maintained a lead on 11 seats. Meanwhile, PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party has already conceded defeat. The national party has won 6 seats and is ahead on 2 seats.

In a tweet from his personal handle, PM Modi wrote: "Congratulations to AAP and Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji for the victory in the Delhi Assembly Elections. Wishing them the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Delhi."

To this Kejriwal replied: "Thank u so much sir. I look forward to working closely wid Centre to make our capital city into a truly world class city. (sic)"

