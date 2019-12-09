Delhi unauthorised colonies: How to apply for ownership rights online

Residents of unauthorised colonies in the national capital will be able to apply for ownership rights from December 16 as Parliament last week passed the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019. The bill, which aims to provide legal status to unauthorised colonies in Delhi, is now pending before the President for his assent.

This comes after the cabinet, on October 23, approved ownership rights to over 40 lakh residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi. Currently, the properties in these colonies are not registered.

The bill seeks to provide ownership rights to residents on the basis of power of attorney, agreement of sale, will, possession letter or any other documents, including papers evidencing payment of consideration through a conveyance deed or authorisation slip. It will give a one-time cover to residents from income tax liability and will also give rebate on stamp duty and penalties.

Last month, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said residents of unauthorised colonies will be able to apply for ownership rights starting December 16. He had also launched a DDA portal to define and delineate the boundaries of unauthorised colonies and seek suggestions and feedback from the residents' welfare associations of these colonies within 15 days from the date of uploading of maps and boundaries on the portal.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the nodal agency for implementation of regularisation process, has also established over 50 helpdesks at various locations including, Dwarka, Karkardooma, Vasant Kunj, Azadpur and Mundka, to address the queries of the residents and facilitate all necessary assistance to applicants.

Here's how residents can apply online for ownership rights:

DDA will launch a new website on December 16 where residents can apply for ownership rights.

The applicants will have to register and upload the required documents -- general power of attorney, payment receipt, possession letter -- on the DDA website.

DDA officials will visit the spot for verification. They will help the applicants remove deficiencies, in case if there is any.

Over 50 helpdesks will be put at various locations to facilitate and render all necessary assistance to applicants.

Ownership certificates will be provided within 180 days from the date of application.

To obtain ownership certificates, the residents will have to pay charges notified by the central government, along with stamp duty and registration charges on the last transaction.

The registration of property will be done only in the name of the woman head of the family, or co-jointly with the male member of the house.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar

