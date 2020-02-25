Delhi violence: Amit Shah expresses condolences to wife of cop who died yesterday

Nine persons lost their lives during violence over Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Northeast Delhi on Tuesday. Tensions continued for the third day in Northeast Delhi district, with protesters torching shops, vehicles and houses. Reportedly, some journalists have also been injured. Additional security forces have been deployed in the violence-hit areas -- Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chandbagh, Khureji Khas, Bhajanpura, Kardampuri, Gokulpuri, and Khajuri.

Check all the timely updates on BusinessToday.In blog

06:40 PM: Amit Shah, in a letter to wife of Ratan Lal, Head Constable of Delhi Police, said I express grief & deep condolences on untimely death of your husband."

Ratan Lal died during clashes over CAA protests in Northeast Delhi, yesterday.

Home Minister Amit Shah writes a letter to wife of Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal, who died during clashes over Citizenship Amendment Act in Northeast Delhi, yesterday. He writes, "I express grief & deep condolences on untimely death of your husband". #DelhiViolence pic.twitter.com/ZP3nJT9Fzn - ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

06:30 PM: "We are deeply disturbed and concerned. I do not know what is going on. We the people of India want peace. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace," West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

06:20 PM: "11 FIRs have been registered and some people have been detained. The situation is under control and the police is responding promptly to any untoward incident," adds Randhawa.

06:10 PM: Cops say 186 people have been injured in violence

56 police personnel injured, head constable Rattan Lal has lost his life and 130 civilians injured, says Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa.

06:00 PM: US President Donald Trump, about the violence in northeast Delhi, said, "PM Modi wants people to have religious freedom. We talked about it (CAA) for very long. As for the particular attack (in northeast Delhi), we didn't really talk about it."

05:50 PM: Special CP Satish Golcha says, "We will be detaining the miscreants and taking legal action against them. People should cooperate with us to maintain peace... Else we deploy more forces," reports ANI.

05:45 PM: Around 1,000 armed battalions of Delhi cops are being deployed in violence-hit areas of the national capital, reports PTI. This was conveyed at a top brass meeting gathered by Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting was attended by Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, among others.

05:35 PM: Delhi Police didn't have adequat forces to control the violence, conveys Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik during his meeting with the MHA.

05:25 PM: Cops and RAF conduct flag-march in Khajuri Khaas area

Delhi: Police and Rapid Action Force are conducting flag-march in Khajuri Khaas area pic.twitter.com/jErabkAolB - ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

05:20 PM: Section 144 imposed in parts of North East Delhi

Delhi: The latest visuals from violence-hit Bhajanpura area; Section 144 has been imposed in parts of North East Delhi #DelhiViolence pic.twitter.com/nJjptDzUf7 - ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

05:10 PM: Death toll rises to nine. So far, 135 people have been injured in Delhi violence.

05:00 PM: National capital's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visit GTB hospital to meet those who have been injured in the violence.

04:00 PM: Authorities at the GTB Hospital have confirmed that 31 people admitted for treatment.

11.55 AM: Fire at some shops has not been doused yet, after the tyre market in Gokulpuri area was set ablaze yesterday.

Delhi: Fire at some shops has not been doused yet, after the tyre market in Gokulpuri area was set ablaze yesterday. #NortheastDelhi pic.twitter.com/HtQ3wqcyOa ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020 11.53 AM: Kejriwal said MLAs of the affected areas informed him that there's severe shortage of police force and police couldn't take action till they received orders from the top. "I have also asked District Magistrates to take out peace march with police in these areas," he added. 11.53 AM: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to all Delhites to maintain peace. "We are worried about the violence in Northeast Delhi. Several policemen and civilians were injured and some lost their lives. Several houses were set ablaze and shops were damaged. It is very unfortunate," he said. 11.57 AM: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says the border areas' MLAs claimed people were coming from outside of Delhi. "There is a need to seal the borders and do preventive arrests." 10.57 AM: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and various representatives of political parties at 12 pm today. 10.53 AM: The Delhi Police revises death in Northeast Delhi violence yesterday: "A total of 7 deaths were reported -- 1 police personnel and 6 civilians lost their lives." 10.30 AM: MLAs and officials arrive at the residence of CM Arvind Kejriwal. The CM has called an urgent meeting of MLAs and officials of the violence-hit areas of Delhi. Delhi: MLAs and officials arrive at the residence of CM Arvind Kejriwal. The CM has called an urgent meeting of MLAs and officials of the violence-hit areas of Delhi. pic.twitter.com/NKcELXsoKG ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020 9.59 AM: Mumbai has been kept on alert after recent incidents of violence in Delhi. State Police has taken precautionary measures to maintain law & order. Other than the designated area in Azad Maidan, no permission will be granted for any other protest in Mumbai. 9.50 AM: The Rapid Action Force (RAF) team has fond two empty bullet shells in Brahampuri area. A total of five people have already been killed in clashes between pro and anti-CAA protesters in northeast Delhi. Delhi: Two empty bullet shells found by Rapid Action Force (RAF) team from Brahampuri area. More details awaited. #NortheastDelhi https://t.co/3jM0wPUP0x pic.twitter.com/oOLspfKgrT ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020 9.39 AM: Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel hold flag march in Brahampuri area, after stone-pelting incident between two groups in the area, today morning. Delhi: Police & Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel hold flag march in Brahampuri area, after stone-pelting incident between two groups in the area, today morning. #NortheastDelhi pic.twitter.com/NkjrSrmBPD ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020 9.28 AM: On Tuesday morning, five motorcycles were set on fire in Delhi's Maujpur area amid fresh incidents of stone-pelting. 9.18 AM: Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviews the prevailing law and order situation amid the clashes in northeast Delhi; directs officials to restore normalcy at the earliest. 9.00 AM: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that he's worried over the prevailing situation in certain parts of Delhi. Appealing people of Delhi to make all efforts to restore peace, Kejriwal urged everyone to shun violence. He also called an urgent meeting of the MLAs of all parties along with senior officials in wake of clashes over anti and pro-CAA protesters. Am v worried abt prevailing situation in certain parts of Del. All of us together shud make all efforts to restore peace in our city. I again urge everyone to shun violence



Am meeting all MLAs (of all parties) of affected areas along wid senior officials in a while Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 25, 2020 8.30 AM: Section 144 has been imposed in Northeast Delhi as pro and anti-CAA protesters are still out on the streets. The Delhi Police has also urged the citizens to maintain calm and refrain from believing in rumours. Joint Police Commissioner (Eastern Range), Alok Kumar told the media that police forces have been strategically deployed in Jaffrabad, Seelampur, Maujpur, Gautampuri, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh, Mustafabad, Wazirabad and Shiv Vihar, where there is a possibility of disturbance. Also Read: Delhi Violence: One head constable killed; forces deployed to stop clashes 8.23 AM: Schools will remain closed in North east district today, says Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. ?????? ??? ????? ???????? ????????? ????? ??? ?? ??????? ?? ??? ????????? ???? ????? ?? ??? ?????? ??? ???????? ????? ??? ??????. ????? ????????? ?? ?????? ??? ????? HRD Minister @DrRPNishank ?? ?? ??? ?? ?? ?? ?? ????? ??? ?? ?? ????? ??????? ?? ?????? ?? ?? ???. Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 24, 2020 Schools shal remain closed in North east district. https://t.co/0Ksg1HnR0m Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 24, 2020

8.18 AM: Bhim Army Chief, Chandra Shekhar Azad writes a letter to Lieutenant Governor of Delhi: "I'm extremely concerned for safety&security of people belonging to Muslim&Scheduled Caste community in many parts of North East Delhi & wish to visit the areas affected by violence."

8.17 AM: Congress President Sonia Gandhi: "I appeal to the people of Delhi to maintain communal harmony and defeat the ill intentions of forces trying to divide India on the basis of religion."

Also Read: Anti-CAA protest: Stone hurled at Kapil Mishra's rally in Maujpur, police lob tear gas

8.10 AM: Delhi Traffic Police: From forenoon till around 4 pm on 25th February, traffic is likely to remain heavy in the areas of Moti Bagh, Chanakyapuri, India Gate, areas around ITO, Delhi Gate and the adjoining areas of Central and New Delhi. In the evening, traffic is likely to remain heavy in Chanakyapuri, RML roundabout, Dhaula Kuan, Delhi Cantonment, Delhi-Gurgaon Road (NH-48) & adjoining areas. Necessary traffic diversions as per ground situation may also be enforced.

Also read: Delhi Violence: Entry, exit gates of 5 Pink Line metro stations closed

8.00 AM: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation: Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar will continue to remain closed. Trains are being terminated at Welcome metro station.