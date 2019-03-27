scorecardresearch
Thank God, it's not demonetisation! Twitterati breathe sigh of relief after PM Modi's announcement

Twitterati went into a tizzy with funny tweets doing rounds on the social networking site before PM Modi conveyed to the nation that India had successfully shot down a live satellite during a missile test in space.

Many took to social media anticipating another demonetisation announcement, among other speculations.

Journalist Sagarika Ghose too touched upon the absurdity of the situation with a snappy wisecrack on Twitter.

India has entered the elite international club of four countries, USA, China and Russia as it demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite on a 'Low Earth Orbit' at a height of 300 km from the earth's surface.

The Prime Minister described it as a rare feat for India also underlining that the action was not directed against any country but will be only be used for India's own defence needs.

