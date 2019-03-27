Thank God, it's not demonetisation! Twitterati breathe sigh of relief after PM Modi's announcement

The whole nation waited with bated breath after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter today morning saying that he was going to address the nation with an important announcement at 11:45 am.

, 11.45 - 12.00 I would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM - 12.00 noon with an important message. Do watch the address on television, radio or social media. - Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2019

Many took to social media anticipating another demonetisation announcement, among other speculations.

Are you banning 2000 Rupees note ? - Yuva Desh (@yuvadesh) March 27, 2019

rukiye modi ji.. 100 rupaye ke note atm se nikaal laata hoon.. - Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) March 27, 2019

Twitterati went into a tizzy with funny tweets doing rounds on the social networking site before PM Modi conveyed to the nation that India had successfully shot down a live satellite during a missile test in space.

ATM SE 20,000 NIKALE MAINE. AB ISKA KYA KARU? - Abhijeet (@abhic4ever) March 27, 2019

Modi: Today we have demon... Everyone: AAAArgh! Panic! Let's go to ATM. Modi: ...strated a new space weapon. Everyone: Aaaah! Okay, okay, carry on. - Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) March 27, 2019

Journalist Sagarika Ghose too touched upon the absurdity of the situation with a snappy wisecrack on Twitter.

Phewwww! Its a space thingy. Your money's safe, folks, go back to work - Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) March 27, 2019

India has entered the elite international club of four countries, USA, China and Russia as it demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite on a 'Low Earth Orbit' at a height of 300 km from the earth's surface.

The Prime Minister described it as a rare feat for India also underlining that the action was not directed against any country but will be only be used for India's own defence needs.

