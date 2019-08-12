Diplomat bats for more incentives to Japanese cos for expansion in West Bengal

Japanese companies should be provided incentives similar to the ones they enjoy in northern states of India, to expand in West Bengal, a diplomat said here on Saturday.

Speaking at an interactive session organised by the Bengal Chamber, Ambassador of Japan to India, Kenji Hiramatsu said skill and waste management and the SME sector are possible fields for joint collaborations between the two countries for investment in West Bengal.

He said Japan was looking for more platforms to establish business to business connects in West Bengal.

"With Japanese firm Kawasaki Rikuso Transportation Company's investment in setting up temperature controlled solar powered warehouses for agri storage in West Bengal, there has been an increasing interest from both sides for business exchanges and alliances in the eastern part of India," Hiramatsu said.

Japan is already working in infrastructure projects jointly with India in Bangladesh and has been very keen to continue this, since West Bengal is the gateway to other eastern states and South East Asia, he said.

Other major Japanese companies operating in West Bengal include Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery, Nippai Shalimar Feeds, Nomura Research Institute Financial Technologies.

