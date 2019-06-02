Noida Authority widening expressway along DND exit point; to provide relief for commuters coming from Delhi

The Noida Authority has finally started work on widening a stretch along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, which will help address the traffic congestion problem on the DND Flyway. The widening of the road will provide much-needed relief for commuters who regularly travel between Delhi and Noida.

The additional lane can only be built on one side of the road along the DND loop, as it's the only vacant area where an extra lane can be constructed. "This is a major change to reduce congestion near the Noida entry point. I was in pipeline for some time and was recently approves by the CEO," Rajeev Tyagi, General Manager, Noida Authority, told Times of India.

The reason behind heavy traffic on the particular stretch is that the six-lane DND road narrows down to two-lane at the DND exit towards Sector 16A, Noida. Also, heavy traffic is seen on the DND exit meeting point with the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, thereby causing regular traffic snarls.

The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, despite having a four-lane road on both sides, is usually full of vehicles jostling amid heavy traffic, which has also been a concern for the Noida traffic police too.

"The sheer volume of traffic in this area is a problem and only an additional space could have helped," the daily quoted Anil Kumar Jha, SP (traffic) as saying. Despite this, experts believe the government needs to focus more on controlling the number of vehicles plying on the road.

5 key factors that will affect Indian equity markets this week

PepsiCo to invest $70 million to set up food manufacturing plant in Uttar Pradesh

Applying for US visa? Now you need to furnish 5-year social media details

Edited by Manoj Sharma