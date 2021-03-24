Eight states have withdrawn general consent for CBI investigation

The Centre on Wednesday said eight states in the country have withdrawn general consent required by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct investigation in states.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha on a question about states barring CBI investigation, Minister of State in Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh said eight states have withdrawn general consent under section 6 of Delhi Special Police Establishment Act (DSPE Act), 1946, previously granted to DSPE (CBI).

Mizoram, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala, Jharkhand and Punjab are the states which have withdrawn the general consent. Mizoram did so in July 2015, followed by West Bengal and Chhattisgarh in November 2018 and January 2019, respectively. The rest of the states withdrew consent in 2020.

It can be noted that all the states which have withdrawn the general consent are non-BJP ruled states.

"Investigation can be initiated by CBI into FIRs registered/filed with local police with the consent of the state government concerned and after due notification by the Central government extending powers and jurisdiction of the officers of CBI to areas in the state concerned. Further, investigation may be initiated by CBI on the specific directions of a constitutional court," the reply said.

Replying to another question, the minister informed that CBI conducted searches or raids in the premises of 42 public representatives between 2016 and 2020.

