ED arrests NRI businessman CC Thampi over FEMA violations in property deals

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested NRI businessman CC Thampi under the anti-money laundering law, officials said on Monday. The central probe agency has been investigating the Dubai-based businessman in a case of purchase of property in Kerala in alleged contravention of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Thampi is being probed for alleged forex violations of over Rs 1,000 crore and other charges. A show-cause notice of over Rs 1,000 crore was slapped by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him in 2017.

The ED had also summoned Thampi in the past for questioning on his alleged links with Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, and absconding arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari.

Reports suggest that Thampi was arrested from New Delhi on Friday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in relation to a probe involving Vaadra's assets in the UK. He is expected to be produced before a court on Monday for further custody, they added.

The firms that are being investigated by the ED, as part of the two FEMA show-cause notices issued against Thampi, include Holiday City Centre Private Limited, Holiday Properties Private Limited and Holiday Bekal Resorts Private Limited.

Agency sources had said the NRI businessman was also under the scanner for his reported dealings with some politicians and bureaucrats.

(With agencies' inputs)

