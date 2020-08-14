'Entire nation is indebted to frontline corona warriors': President Kovind on Independence Day eve

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday addressed the entire nation on the eve of 74th Independence Day. Kovind spoke at length about the COVID-19 crisis and how India has dealt with it. He expressed gratitude towards all who helped India in fighting against the coronavirus.

"Nation is indebted to doctors, nurses and other health workers who have been continuously on the forefront of our COVID fight. Unfortunately, many of them have lost their lives battling the pandemic. They are our national heroes," said President Kovind.

Kovind also said that Independence Day celebrations would be restrained for this year due to COVID-19. "Celebrations of Independence Day this year will be rather restrained. The world confronts a deadly virus which has disrupted all activities & taken a huge toll. It has altered the world we lived in before the pandemic."

The president also mentioned the Galwan Valley incident in his speech. He said that the entire nations salute the bravery of the soldiers who had laid down their lives for the country. "Our brave soldiers laid down their lives defending our borders. The entire nation salutes the martyrs of Galwan Valley," said Kovind.

The New Education Policy was also mentioned by President Kovind in his address. He said, "Recently, the government implemented a National Education Policy. I am confident that with the implementation of this policy, a new quality education system will be developed and this will transform the future challenges into opportunities, paving the way for a New India."

