Farmers' protest: Arvind Kejriwal placed under 'house arrest', alleges AAP; Delhi Police denies

The Aam Aadmi Party has alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been put under house arrest after he visited the Singhu border where the farmers' protest are taking place. AAP has alleged that the Chief Minister was arrested after he returned from the protest site. However, Delhi Police has refuted the allegations and said that the Chief Minister has not been placed under house arrest.

"Important: BJP's Delhi Police has put Hon'ble CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest ever since he visited farmers at Singhu Border yesterday. No one has been permitted to leave or enter his residence," tweeted AAP's official handle.

The Kejriwal-led party held a press conference and stated that the Delhi Police placed Kejriwal under house arrest as per the orders of the Home Ministry. "Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been put under house arrest due to the orders of the Home Ministry. BJP has put the Delhi Chief Minister under house arrest due to his support to the farmers' protest," stated the party.

Delhi Police sources have refuted the allegations. North District DSP has said that the allegations are baseless. The DSP said that last night around 8pm, the Chief Minister left his residence and had returned around 10pm.

AAP supporters took to social media to call out the BJP and criticise them for allegedly placing a sitting CM on house arrest.

Kejriwal visited the protesting farmers on Monday at the Guru Teg Bahadur Memorial near Singhu border. "I have not come here as a chief minister. I have come here as a sevadar (one who undertakes service). We support all demands of the farmers. Their issues and demands are valid. Aam Aadmi Party and I have stood in support of the farmers right from the start," Kejriwal had told reporters yesterday.

