Fashion designer Satya Paul passes away at 79

Popular fashion designer Satya Paul passed away in Coimbatore on Thursday. He was 79 years old. "SatyaPaul, a shining example of what it means to live with immeasurable passion and unrelenting involvement. The distinct vision you brought to the Indian fashion industry is a beautiful tribute to this. A privilege to have had you amongst us. Condolences & Blessings. -Sg," Jaggi Vasudev, said in a tweet.

The designer credited for reinventing sarees in the contemporary age reportedly died of natural causes. He had, however, on December 2 suffered a stroke and was recovering in a hospital. Paul was subsequently cleared by doctors to be taken to the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore. The yoga centre had been his home since 2015.

Born in 1942, Paul founded the eponymous label 'Satya Paul' in 1985. The brand, known for its unique prints, is present across the country.

Satya Paul's son, Puneet Nanda, wrote in a Facebook post that his father lived in totality and died joyously, without fear. "We are sad only a bit, mostly rejoicing him, his life and now his passing with such a blessing. Those who have been with him at any point in life would recall him as one who showered his love without hesitation or any barriers. I can attest to him having lived in totality and left fulfilled in every possible way. It is the greatest testament to him as he went joyously, without fear," Nanda said.