scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

FM Nirmala Sitharaman reviews state of economy at financial stability council meet

The FSDC is the apex body of sectoral regulators, headed by the finance minister

(Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman/ Reuters photo) (Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman/ Reuters photo)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday reviewed the state of economy including stress in the financial sector at the meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC).

The FSDC is the apex body of sectoral regulators, headed by the finance minister.

"The meeting was very constructive and it took stock of entire financial system and other issues," said Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar after the meeting that lasted nearly two hours.

RBI and other regulators are looking at financial at it holistically, he said when asked about stress in the financial sector.

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos