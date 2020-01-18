Govt busts fake news, says no further extension to GSTR-1 late fee waiver scheme

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has issued a clarification following the circulation of a fake tweet. The fake tweet says that the government has decided to extend the waiver till January 31. "As a one time measure to clear back log of pending returns, it has been decided to further extend the waiver till 31 January 2020," states the fake tweet.

The CBIC shared an image of the tweet and said, "FORM GSTR-1 late fee waiver scheme has ended on 17th January 2020. No further extension has been given. A fake tweet in this regard has been circulating in social media."

FORM GSTR-1 late fee waiver scheme has ended on 17th January 2020. No further extension has been given. A fake tweet in this regard has been circulating in social media. pic.twitter.com/eGm2vgEVo7 - CBIC (@cbic_india) January 18, 2020

The CBIC had extended the deadline to January 17 from the earlier January 10 deadline.

The GST Council had decided to waive off late fees on filing statements of output supplies in Form GSTR-1s if GSTR-1 for July 2017 to November 2019 was filed by January 10. The decision was taken on the 38th meeting of the GST Council.

"The response to this waiver has been very encouraging and since announcement on December 18, 2019, 54 lakh GSTR-1 have gotten filed till January 09, 2020. In the view of such huge response, which would lead reduction in unmatched credit, it has been decided to extend the said amnesty scheme from January 10, 2020 to January 17, 2020," the Ministry of Finance had announced on January 10.

The GST panel had also extended the deadline for filing annual return GSTR-9 and reconciliation form GSTR-9C for the financial year 2017-18 to January 31, 2020.

