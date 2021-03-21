Govt issues IT security advisory amid cyber attack alert in transport sector

Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), under the Ministry of Information Technology, today alerted the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) about a possible cyber attack on various establishments under it.

Responding to the alert, the ministry has issued an advisory to the various departments and organisations under it as well as the private sector to strengthen their IT security infrastructure.

"MoRTH received an alert from CERT-In regarding targeted intrusion activities directed towards Indian transport sector with possible malicious intentions. The ministry has advised departments and organisations under transport sector to strengthen the security posture of their infrastructure," a release from the ministry said.

Government bodies like NIC, NHAI, NHIDCL, IRC, IAHE, state PWDs, have been requested to conduct the security audit of their entire IT system by CERT-In certified agencies regularly and take all actions as per their recommendations. The same advisory has been issued to testing agencies and automobile manufacturers.

In the wake of the de-escalation of tension between the Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh, a US-based enterprise security outfit claimed earlier this month that ten Indian power assets came under cyber attacks orchestrated by Red Echo -- a group having China links.

A couple of days before the claim by the US's Recorded Future, Power Minister RK Singh had ruled out speculations that cyber attack caused a power outage in Mumbai in October last year and attributed it to human error.

