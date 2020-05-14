Free food grain supply to 8 crore migrants for next 2 months, says FM

Announcing second tranche of economic package, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the central government will provide free food grain supply to migrants for next 2 months. This initiative will benefit about 8 crore migrants, says FM.

"Free foodgrain supply to migrants for 2 months now expanded for those who don't have National Food Security Act (NFSA) or state cards. 5 kg of wheat or rice or 1 kg of chana to be provided," FM Sitharaman said.

The minister said that the Centre is also engaging with state governments to approach and identify the migrants. The move will cost Rs 3,500 crore to the government, says Sitharaman.

Free Food grain supply to #Migrants for 2 months About 8 crores migrants to benefit from this Rs. 3500 Crore will be spent on this intervention for 2 months: @nsitharaman at the #AatmaNirbharBharatPackage media briefing

In the opening remark, the FM said that second phase of announcement on Rs 20 lakh crore economic package will focus on migrants, small businesses, small farmers and street vendors.

She said that the banks have provided the three-month loan moratorium facility to around three crore farmers for loans totalling Rs 4.22 lakh crore. On March 27, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had allowed banks to grant moratorium on term loans, scheduled to be paid between March 1 and May 31.

