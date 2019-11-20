GST return filing system not down, working fine: GSTN

The Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN), the private firm that manages the IT system of the GST portal, on Wednesday said the return filing system is working fine. The clarification comes a day after complaints made on the social media regarding the GSTN system not functioning.

"Certain complaints made yesterday on the social media regarding GSTN system not functioning are incorrect," GSTN said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the GST portal crashed with only one day left to file the GSTR-3B return form. Unable to file their returns right before the GST deadline, thousands of taxpayers took to Twitter to complain about the perennial inconvenience they face while filing GST returns.

Referring to complaints, GSTN said that it could have been possible that some filers may have momentarily experienced being logged out at the load threshold of 1.5 lakh returns load at a particular point of time or some difficulty due to any local issue at the taxpayer filers' end. But the GST return filing system has been working as expected and coherently and a total of more than 55.79 lakh returns were filed by 4.00 pm today, it said.

GSTN, in a press release, said that the GST Return filing system was as working within expected limits. "Had it not been so, how more than 11.52 lakh GSTR3B (October) returns could have been filed on 19 November with about 1.82 lakh returns filed in a peak hour. Also, on 18 November more than 8.14 lakh returns were filed while today on 20 November more than 9.23 lakh GSTR 3B returns were filed by 4.00 pm and filing is going on smooth with 6.30 lakh returns filed between 12 to 4 pm,' it said.

The agency said that any online system has to have a load threshold and for GST return filing system it is at 1.5 lakh returns filing at a particular moment. If this threshold is reached then the site shows a message asking the taxpayer to wait for his turn in a few minutes.

GSTN also requested the taxpayers that they should not wait till the last three days to file their returns as normally there may be a huge rush of return filing on these days. Rather they should file their return on days other than the last three days to avoid rush hour momentary difficulty in the filing.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar