Haryana govt makes PM Fasal Bima Yojana voluntary for farmers

The Haryana government has decided to make the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) in the state voluntary for farmers, an official said here on Thursday. "Getting insurance of crops under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana in Haryana will now depend entirely on farmers' wish," a spokesperson of the state's agriculture and farmers' welfare department said.

The spokesperson added that the state government has now decided to make the scheme completely voluntary for the convenience of the farmers, and a notification has also been issued in this regard. He also said farmers having Kisan Credit Cards (KCCs) can also give a self-declaration in their banks if they do not need crop insurance.

Besides this, farmers who want to change their crops mentioned in the scheme can also give an application in the banks, he said. The spokesperson said the PMFBY for kharif was implemented in 2016-17 to protect crops from natural disaster and other risks. The state government has now notified the scheme from kharif 2020 to rabi 2022-23. He said farmers who have taken crop loan through bank and do not want to enrol for this scheme will have to submit a declaration in the bank.

The spokesperson also said a farmer has to submit a declaration to opt out of the crop insurance scheme to the concerned bank manager before July 24, 2020. Besides this, farmers who do not have a KCC can also get their crops insured with the necessary documents through the common service centres or banks.

To get the insurance, farmers will have to submit a copy of land proof, Aadhaar card, bank copy, rent agreement, photograph and crop-sowing certificate.

