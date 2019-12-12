IIT Kharagpur placements: 1,310 job offers to students in first phase

During the first phase of placements at the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, the institute saw an estimated 1,310 job offers, an official said. The first phase of placements that concluded on December 11 had started on December 1.

The premier institute said in a statement that 1,000 students got job offers in just five days of the placement session. The overall figure of 1,310 at the end of the placement "comfortably passed all the previous years' record," stated the institute.

More than 215 companies participated in the hiring process that saw contribution of firms from across sectors like software, analytics, consulting, core engineering, and banking and finance.

Software, data and analytics took the major share of the students. The software and analytics sector dominated with the total sectoral company presence of 58 per cent whereas core and banking contributed nearly 30 per cent and 9 per cent respectively.

IIT Hyderabad also saw a surge in international placements this year. Companies like Microsoft, Goldman Sachs offered 38 overseas jobs to students at the institute. Jaguar Land Rover, Eaton, BNY Mellon, Bajaj Auto & TSMC were some of the companies that participated in the placement session that began on December 1 and wrapped up on December 12.

"There is a significant increase in international offers this year when compared to last year. For the current placement year 2019-20, we have received 38 international offers (as on 12th December 2019) from 15 companies across 3 countries (i.e. USA, Japan & Taiwan), when compared to last placement year (2018-19), when we had received 22 international offers from 8 companies across 2 countries (Japan & Taiwan)," said IIT Hyderabad teacher-in-charge for placements.

