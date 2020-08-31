India-China border row: Chinese troops increase foothold in Pangong Tso area

China has intensified efforts to secure its military presence along the Indian border near Ladakh.

As per popular OSINT handle @detresfa_ , since May 20, China has considerably ramped up its military presence in the disputed territory of Ladakh, including a wide network of logistical supply lines and support bases.

There are four new camp positions mushrooming at the Pangong Tso lake area in addition to the earlier one at the Finger 4 area. One of these camps has been set up south of the main camp across the river.

Moreover, @detresfa_ had revealed in early August that H-6 bombers were spotted at Kashgar airport, which is 690 km away from Pangong Tso lake.



Investigating reports regarding #China's PLA Air-force deployments at #Kashgar Airport, satellite images spot strategic long range bombers along with other assets on site, factoring in the distance from #Ladakh, the deployment could be part of the #IndiaChinaFaceOff pic.twitter.com/Jm9VvSETFe d-atis (@detresfa_) August 2, 2020 Throughout 2019, renovations and new airbase constructions have been noted along the Indo-China border by China. Here is a map listing all known airfields along with detachments. With #China systematically upgrading & developing airports around the border region with #India, here is a map listing all known airfields along with detachments as observed onsite - CC @RupprechtDeino pic.twitter.com/rL1f3QmeeF d-atis (@detresfa_) August 10, 2020

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that the Chinese army tried to transgress into areas near the southern bank of Pangong lake near Chushul area in Ladakh on August 29 and 30. The Indian troops successfully thwarted the move.

"On the night of August 29-30, PLA troops violated the previous consensus arrived at military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo," Colonel Aman Anand said in a statement.

Days before the latest transgression, People's Liberation Army's air force (PLAAF) redeployed its J-20 fifth-generation fighter aircraft near Ladakh. The J-20 and other aircraft have been carrying out extensive operational flying from the different airbases opposite Ladakh, particularly Hotan and Gar Gunsa.

On Monday, the Chinese government's official newspaper Global Times also tweeted, "Chinese FM on Monday said Chinese border troops have always strictly observed the Line of Actual Control and have never crossed the line. The border troops of the two countries have been in communication over territory issues".

Also read: BT Buzz -- 'We ain't leaving India': Chinese firms on 'Boycott China' call

Also read: India-China Border Live Updates: Chinese Air Force operates J-20 fighters close to LAC in Ladakh