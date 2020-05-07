Coronavirus India Live Updates: COVID-19 cases to peak in June-July, says AIIMS Director; total cases-52,952

India Coronavirus news and lockdown latest updates: AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Gulleria said on Thursday that the novel coronavirus cases will peak between June and July. He added the spike in cases will come due to more testing across states. In an interview to India Today TV, Gulleria said that even after 40 days of lockdown, the country has not seen a declining trend in COVID-19 cases. He however, added that the lockdown and aggressive steps in red zones (hotspots or containment areas) should continue to be enforced. He further said that several other countries such as Italy and China took strict measures such as social distancing that started manifesting positive results after a month.

Maharashtra and Gujarat recorded a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra's tally has jumped to 16,758 with over 1,200 cases in 24 hours. The death toll in the state stands at 651. Gujarat is the second worst-hit state in India with 6,625 cases and 396 deaths. Mumbai is the worst-hit state not only in Maharashtra but in India with over 10,000 COVID-19 cases. The city recorded 769 fresh cases and 25 deaths in 24 hours. 64% of cases in Maharashtra are from Mumbai alone.The total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the country jumped to 52,952 on Thursday, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry. The total count includes 35,902 active cases, 15,266 cured/discharged, 1 migrated, and 1,783 deaths. The country registered 3,561 new COVID-19 cases and 89 deaths in the last 24 hours.

8.45 PM: Maharashtra COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra Jail Authorities have informed that 72 inmates and 7 staff members at Mumbai's Arthur Road prison have tested positive for COVID-19. All positive inmates will be shifted to GT Hospital and St George Hospital in guarded vehicles tomorrow morning while staff members will be shifted separately, authorities added.

8.13 PM: Noida Authority has granted 475 industry operate permissions, whereas 250 applications have been rejected on grounds of being ineligible or for being located in containment zones. The authority has also allowed 40 construction projects.

7.05 PM: Personal Protective Equipment designed and produced by Indian Navy has been tested by Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences, a Delhi-based DRDO organisation tasked with testing and certification of PPEs. It is now certified to be mass-produced and used in clinical COVID-19 situations, Indian Navy stated.

6.48 PM: JEE Advanced Exam will be conducted on August 23, informed HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

6.15 PM: Odisha coronavirus cases

Odisha High Court, till the next hearing, has directed state government to ensure migrants who are to return to the state be tested negative for COVID-19 before boarding the conveyance. The court is hearing a PIL which expressed concern over the rise in coronavirus cases after return of migrants to Odisha.

6.07 PM: Passengers wait to board the special flight IX452 from Abhu Dhabi to Kochi.

Passengers at the boarding gate of Abu Dhabi Airport ready to board Abu Dhabi to Kochi special flight IX452: Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi, UAE pic.twitter.com/jP9lURE6Am ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020 6.05 PM: Coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh Number of active COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh has increased to 6, stated State Health Department. Two patients have succumbed to the virus, while 34 others recovered, it further said. 5.55 PM: Karanataka coronavirus cases Karnataka Health Department reported 12 new coronavirus cases in the state during the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the Karnataka now stand at 705, including 366 recoveries and 30 deaths. 5.45 PM: Maharashtra COVID-19 latest updates Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired an all-party meeting over the status of coronavirus in the state. Deputy CM and NCP leader Ajit Pawar, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, Congress leader Ashok Chavan, MNS chief Raj Thackeray, and other leaders attended the meeting via video conference. Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held an all-party meeting via conference over #COVID19. Deputy CM & NCP leader Ajit Pawar, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, Congress' Ashok Chavan, MNS chief Raj Thackeray, and other leaders were also present. pic.twitter.com/jrgkvWAy9E ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020 5.40 PM: Kerala coronavirus cases latest updates No new case of coronavirus infection has been reported in Kerala today, informed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the stands at 25, he added. 5.35 IN PICTURES: Workers in Rohtak leave for Jhansi A group of migrant workers in Rohtak, Haryana were seen leaving for Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh earlier today amid coronavirus lockdown. A worker tolf ANI, "We do not have problem of food but we have no work and want to see our families. Also the place where we were living had been dismantled by the contractor." Haryana: A group of migrant workers in Rohtak were seen leaving for Jhansi(UP) earlier today amid #COVID19 lockdown. A worker says,"We do not have problem of food but we have no work&want to see our families. Also the place where we were living had been dismantled by contractor". pic.twitter.com/hhIfhkGVSv ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020 5.17 PM: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu met today to discuss the possibility of holding parliamentary committee meetings via video conferencing. They directed secretary generals of both Houses in this regard. Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla & Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu met earlier today. They directed secretary generals of both houses to explore the possibility of holding meetings of parliamentary committees via video conferencing. pic.twitter.com/x95hRgIcHT ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

5:10 PM: The Odisha government has launched an online initiative for issuing e-passes to stranded people and migrant workers who wish to return to home states.

Happy to share that #Odisha has launched #ePass for people who are stranded here & need to travel to other states. Log into https://t.co/sAHr5LiWpV & apply. After online approval, #ePass with passenger & vehicle details will be sent to applicant though SMS & Email.#OdishaCares pic.twitter.com/I3ebZt5OeT - Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 6, 2020

5:00 PM: Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Thursday said the police were fighting an invisible enemy and he was confident that they will win the war against COVID-19. "The morale of the police force is high. The police have won the battles against underworld, mafia and terrorists during the 26/11 attacks. Similarly, we will win our battle against this invisible enemy," he said.

4:50 PM: The Indian Railways on Thursday said it has operated 163 Shramik Special trains since May 1 and ferried home over 1.60 lakh migrants stranded in various parts of the country due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Railways said it ran 56 Shramik special trains on Wednesday and 14 so far on Thursday, taking the total tally to 163. "We are planning to run some more trains by the end of the day," a railway spokesperson said.

4.40 PM: Another person has died in Bihar due to coronavirus. Death toll has increased to 5 in the state.

4.30 PM: The Uttar Pradesh government intends to bring back all its migrant labourers from other states and has sought district-wise lists from them, say Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

4.25 pm: 10 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Gautam Buddha Nagar today. Total number of cases in the district now stand at 202, including 93 active cases.

4.20 PM: Govt of Karnataka has written to Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, West Bengal and Rajasthan Governments seeking their consent to operate trains to their states from 8 to 15 May for transportation of people stranded in Karnataka. -ANI

4.10 pm: One more death in Bihar due to coronavirus. Death toll rises to five, says the State Health Department.

4.05 pm: India coronavirus latest news: 422 cases in paramilitary forces so far

India's paramilitary forces have recorded 422 fresh COVID-19 cases so far. The cases have been reported from BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP and SSB.

3.59 pm: Noida coronavirus cases: 10 more people tested COVID-19 positive

10 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Gautam Buddha Nagar on Thursday. Total number of cases in the district is now at 202, including 93 active cases.

10 people tested positive for #COVID19 in Gautam Buddha Nagar today. Total number of cases in the district is now at 202, including 93 active cases. pic.twitter.com/UoSkf0rEUg - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 7, 2020

3.56 pm: Indore coronavirus updates

31 police personnel have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Indore, said Mohammad Yusuf Qureshi, SP (East) Indore. (ANI reports)

3.49 pm: Coronavirus live updates: 2 BSF personnel die due to COVID-19

2 COVID-19 infected Border Security Force (BSF) personnel passed away on Thursday. Officials said that the 41 fresh coronavirus cases have taken the total infections in BSF to 193.

3.39 pm: India coronavirus warning: Cases could peak on June-July, says AIIMS director

3.29 pm: Odisha coronavirus updates: State records highest 1-day jump in COVID-19 cases

Odisha recorded its highest single-day jump in novel coronavirus cases on Wednesday as it registered 20 fresh virus cases (on Wednesday), state health department informed. Out of these cases, 17 are from Ganjam and 3 from Mayurbhanj. The sudden spike in cases is linked to the migrant labourers returning to the state who are mostly the textile mill workers and plumbers from Surat in Gujarat. Gujarat is the second worst-hit state in India in terms of coronavirus related cases and deaths.

3.24 pm: Coronavirus lockdown news: Vande Barat Mission to evacuate stranded Indians abroad begins from UAE

Process of repatriation of overseas Indians is beginning today from United Arab Emirates (UAE), a place where we have the largest diaspora of Indians in the world, informed Pavan Kapoor, Ambassador of India to UAE.

Process of repatriation of overseas Indians is beginning today from United Arab Emirates (UAE), a place where we have the largest diaspora of Indians in the world: Pavan Kapoor, Ambassador of India to UAE #VandeBharatMission pic.twitter.com/DWZG8qPXNP - ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

3.19 pm: Rajasthan coronavirus latest updates: 45 fresh cases reported

Rajasthan recorded 45 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The total count of cases stands at 3400 in the state; death toll at 95. Active cases in the state are 1565, said the state health department.

45 new #COVID19 positive cases reported in Rajasthan today. The total number of cases stands at 3400 in the state; death toll at 95. Active cases in the state are 1565: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/wgYg50SuBY - ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

3.12 pm: Coronavirus in Uttarakhand latest updates: No new cases reported

Uttarakhand health department said on Thursday that no new COVID-19 positive case have been reported in the state till 2 pm. The total number of novel coronavirus cases stands at 61 with only 1 death. Active cases remain 21 in the state. (Inputs from ANI)

3.06 pm: India lockdown extension updates

What's allowed in Red, Orange and Green zones

E-commerce deliveries- Red Zones- only essential items' delivery allowed, Orange and Green Zones- All e-commerce services allowed in these zones

Red Zones- only essential items' delivery allowed, Orange and Green Zones- All e-commerce services allowed in these zones Liquor shops- Red Zones- Standalone shops or the ones in the neighbourhoods are allowed but only in non-containment areas; Orange and Green Zones- allowed in these zones

Red Zones- Standalone shops or the ones in the neighbourhoods are allowed but only in non-containment areas; Orange and Green Zones- allowed in these zones Salons and barber zones- Red Zones- Not allowed, Orange and Green Zones- allowed in these zones.

Red Zones- Not allowed, Orange and Green Zones- allowed in these zones. Taxi and cabs- Red Zones- Commercial cabs will not be allowed to ply in these zones. However, private 4-wheeler riders can only ride solo, subject to permission for necessary. Orange and Green Zones- In Orange Zones, the cabs will be allowed to ferry 2 people besides the driver. In Green Zones, districts with no COVID-19 positive cases will also have the same rules as Orange Zones but these areas will have the permission to operate public transport buses at 50% capacity.

Red Zones- Commercial cabs will not be allowed to ply in these zones. However, private 4-wheeler riders can only ride solo, subject to permission for necessary. Orange and Green Zones- In Orange Zones, the cabs will be allowed to ferry 2 people besides the driver. In Green Zones, districts with no COVID-19 positive cases will also have the same rules as Orange Zones but these areas will have the permission to operate public transport buses at 50% capacity. Domestic helps- The decision regarding the domestic helps will be taken by the respective state governments.

2.59 pm: India coronavirus containment zones: Red zones to be revised weekly, Centre tells states

The central government has told states that the list of red zones will be revised weekly depending upon the recovery rates. "The districts were earlier designated as hotspots or red-zones, orange zones and green zones primarily based on the cumulative cases reported and the doubling rate. Since recovery rates have gone up, the districts are now being designated across various zones duly broad-basing the criteria. This classification is multi-factorial and takes into consideration the incidence of cases, doubling rate, the extent of testing and surveillance feedback to classify the districts," Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan had said in a letter to Chief Secretaries of states.

2.49 pm: Maharashtra coronavirus news: Video shows dead bodies next to patients in Mumbai hospital, sparks row

A video shot on a mobile phone has surfaced, showing corpses next to patients in Mumbai's Sion Hospital. The clip, has gone viral, and shows at least 7 dead bodies in the same ward as some patients there. Several leaders have shared the video comprising Congress leader Milind Deora and BJP's Nitish Rane.

Outraged to see corpses laid beside the sick at Sion Hospital. Why isn't @mybmc following @WHO-prescribed protocols when disposing of #COVID19 corpses? Public hospital staff are doing their best with limited resources at hand. Mumbai's administration needs to step up NOW! pic.twitter.com/MURUNsIyfc - Milind Deora (@milinddeora) May 7, 2020

2.39 pm: Coronavirus in US live updates: First detained immigrant dies from COVID-19

A 57-year-old man in immigration custody died on Wednesday after testing positive for novel coronavirus infection. The detainee, according to news agency AP, was held at the Otay Mesa Detention Centre in San Diego and was in hospital since late April. The US immigration and Customers Enforcement neither confirmed, nor denied the death. It is the first death from the virus among 30,000 people in immigration custody in the United States. The country has recorded over 70,000 COVID-19 deaths so far, while the virus cases have crossed the 1.26 million-mark.

2.28 pm: Coronavirus in China live updates: 2 new cases reported

China registered 2 fresh COVID-19 cases as on Wednesday (May 6), as per data from the national health authority. Both the cases were the travellers from abroad, the National Health Commission said in a statement. China's total count of novel coronavirus cases not stands at 82,885, and death toll at 4,633, the National health authority said. (Reuters)

2.18 pm: Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates: Around 25 cops in Mumbai test COVID-19 positive

Nearly 25 police personnel tested positive for novel coronavirus infection in Mumbai on Thursday, informed Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh. "The number of symptomatic cases is low and none of them are in the intensive care unit," he said.

About 250 police personnel have tested positive for #COVID19 in Mumbai. The number of symptomatic cases is very low and none of them are in ICU: Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh pic.twitter.com/helaFZtWf4 - ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

2.11 pm: Mumbai Coronavirus Updates: Undertrial, 2 prison guards test COVID-19 positive at Arthur Road Jail

An undertrial prisoners and 2 prison guards have been tested positive for novel coronavirus at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail. The inmate has been admitted to JJ Hospital. The jail administration plunged into action and conducted test on 150 people, including prisoners and staff, the results of which are awaited.

2.05 pm: Gujarat Coronavirus Update

A 45-year-old woman died in Gujarat's Bhavnagar on Thursday. She was earlier tested COVID-19 positive and had no co-morbid condition.

1.58 pm: First COVID-19 casualty in Delhi Police: Constable died 6 hours after manifesting first symptoms

Delhi Police reported its first COVID-19 related-death when a 32-year-old constable passed away on Tuesday evening, barely 6 hours after complaining of couth, fever and breathlessness. His was admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital.

1.49 pm: Lockdown extension news: What is a Green Zone?

According to the Union Health Ministry, a district will be identified as a Green Zone if it doesn't have any confirmed COVID-19 case so far or there is no reported case for the last 21 days in the district (earlier it was 28 days).

1.45 pm: Lockdown 3.0 live updates: What is a Red Zone?

According to Union Health Ministry, Red Zones include areas with major outbreaks of COVID-19. Extremely strict containment measures are being taken in these zones including strict exit/entry rules, door-to-door screening of residents etc.

1.39 pm: India Lockdown live updates: What is an Orange Zone?

As per the Union Health Ministry, districts that do not have enough confirmed COVID-19 cases to meet the requirements of being identified under the 'red zone', but are being seen as potential hotspots are called Orange zones.

1.33 pm: Coronavirus Red Zones in India; check full list here

Andaman and Nicobar Island: South Andaman

Andhra Pradesh: Kurnool, Guntur, Nellore, Prakasham, Krishna, YSR, West Godavari, Chittor, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Anantapur

Bihar: Anantapur

Chandigarh: Chandigarh

Chhattisgarh: Korba

Delhi: South, South East, Shahdara, West, North, Central, New Delhi, East, South West

Gujarat: Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Bhavnagar, Rajkot

Haryana: Noah, Gurugram, Parval, Faridabad

Jammu and Kashmir: Srinagar, Bandipora, Baramulla, Jammu, Udhampur, Kupwada

Karnataka: Bengaluru Urban, Mussoorie, Belagavi

Kerala: Kannur, Ernakulam, Kasaragod, Malapuram, Pathanamthitta

Madhya Pradesh: Indore, Bhopal, Khargaon, Ujjain, Hoshangabad

Maharashtra: Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nagpur, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Yavatmal, Aurangabad, Buldhana, Mumbai Suburban, Nashik

Odisha: Khordha

Punjab: SAS Nagar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Jalandhar, Pathankot

Rajasthan: Jaipur, Tonk, Jodhpur, Banswara, Kota, Jhunjhunu, Jaisalmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Jalwar, Bharatpur

Tamil Nadu: Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Erode, Vellore, Dindigul, Villupuram, Tirupur, Thani, Namakkal, Chengalpattu, Madurai, Tatikoran, Karur, Virudhunaru, Kanarukuru

Telangana: Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Wrangal Urban, Ranga Reddy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Machhal-Malkarjagiri, Karimnagar, Nirmal

Uttar Pradesh: Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Meerut, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Shaharanpur, Shamli, Firozabad, Moradabad

Uttarakhand: Dehradun

West Bengal: Kolkata, Howrah, Madinapur East, 24 Parganas North

1.29 pm: Punjab coronavirus updates

130 pilgrims who were at a Gurudwara in Manmad area of Nashik have been sent back to Punjab in buses arranged by Maharashtra Government. All the pilgrims have been medically screened and will be quarantined for 14 days on their arrival in Punjab.

130 pilgrims who were at a Gurudwara in Manmad area of Nashik have been sent back to Punjab in buses arranged by Maharashtra Government. All the pilgrims have been medically screened and will be quarantined for 14 days on their arrival in Punjab. pic.twitter.com/pffGGcaoic - ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

1.23 pm: Vande Bharat Mission to evacuate stranded Indians abroad

The first repatriation flight of Air India Express IX419 to take off from Kochi (Kerala) for Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

#VandeBharatMission: The first repatriation flight of Air India Express IX419 to take off from Kochi (Kerala) for Abu Dhabi today. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/da5j1RTPbw - ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

1.19 pm: Andhra Pradesh coronavirus cases: 56 more infected, 2 deaths in one day

Andhra Pradesh recorded 56 fresh COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 1833. Total 51 persons have been discharged in the past 24 hours, the total discharged are 780 till date. Death toll stands at 38, said the state's COVID-19 Nodal Officer. (Inputs from ANI)

1.12 pm: Liquor, wine shops re-open amid lockdown 3.0

Do's and don'ts

Only 5 people will be allowed in a shop at one time and social distancing norms have to be followed.

Take your own bags as this will ensure that you do not come in contact with contaminated surfaces.

Online and digitals transactions are another way to reduce human contact and chances of contamination.

Lastly, do not forget to wear masks or face cover while going outside

1.09 pm: Wine shops: Is your local liquor shop open?

If your nearest liquor store falls in a containment area, it will remain closed till situation improves.

If your local alcohol shop is located in a mall or a marketing complex, it will not be open.

Only standalone liquor shops have been allowed to operate in red, orange and green zones.

Delhi government has asked concerned departments to provide a list of all liquor shops that conform to the Home Ministry guidelines for reopening

1.06 pm: Liquor shops opening and closing timings

Since liquor shops are also categorised as 'non-essential shops', so in most states they will remain open from 8 am to 7pm pm only.

1.04 pm: Lockdown extension in India: Highlights

The Centre has allowed all goods traffic.

No state/UT shall halt the movement of cargo for cross land-border trade under treaties with neighbouring nations.

No separate pass needed for the movement of essential goods and services across the country during the lockdown period.

States/UTs, basis their assessment of the prevalent situation, may permit only select activities out of permitted activities, as they may deem necessary.

The Centre has permitted e-commerce websites to deliver non-essential items in orange and green zones.

All other activities, that are not particularly banned, will be allowed activities.

12.57 pm: Lockdown 3.0 extension updates

Here are the additional restrictions at workplaces: -

Workplaces

Wearing face cover is mandatory in workplaces

Arogya Setu app to be made compulsory for all employees

Intensive employee training ion good hygiene

All persons in charge of workplaces and transport shall ensure social distancing

Social distancing at workplaces to be ensured through adequate gaps between shifts, staggering the lunch breaks of staff, etc

Frequent sanitisation of workplaces, common areas

Large physical meetings to be avoided

Arrangements for transport facilities to be ensured with social distancing wherever personal/public transport is not feasible

Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years to stay at home

Provisions of thermal scanning, hand wash and sanitisers to be made available at all entry and exit points and common areas

A list of nearby dedicated Covid-19 hospitals/clinics to be made available. Quarantine areas to be marked so that any employee showing symptoms of coronavirus can be quarantined before being rushed to nearest health facility

12.54: Chennai coronavirus updates

Over 1,300 cases in Chennai are linked to Koyambedu market cluster. The wholesale market has emerged as epicentre of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu.

12.48 pm: Lockdown 3.0 extension updates

What's allowed at Public places:-

Wearing a face cover is mandatory in all public places

Marriage related gathering shall ensure social distancing with maximum of 50 guests

Funeral or last rites to be held with a maximum of 20 people while ensuring social distancing

All persons in charge of public places and transport shall ensure social distancing

Spitting in public places punishable by fine

Shops selling liquor, paan, gutka, etc to ensure the minimum two-metre distance between persons present at shops at all times

No gathering of 5 or more persons to be allowed

Consumption of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco not permitted in public places

12.44 pm: Karnataka coronavirus cases: 8 more infections reported

8 fresh COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Karnataka from 5 PM on Wednesday to 12 noon on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 701 including 30 deaths and 363 cured/discharged said the state health department. (ANI reports)

12.36 pm: What's closed in lockdown 3.0?

Besides zone-wise restrictions, the Centre has prohibited a limited number of activities across the country, irrespective of zones. These include: -

Travel by air, rail, metro and inter-state movement by road

Schools, colleges, institutions

Hospitality services, including hotels and restaurants

Places of large gatherings, such as cinema halls, malls, gym, sports complex, cultural, social and political and all kind of assemblies

Religious places/places of worship will also be closed for public

12.29 pm: Lockdown extension updates

What's open in red zones; see here

All industrial and construction activities in rural areas, including MNREGA works, food-processing units and brick-kilns are permitted; besides, in rural areas, without distinction to the nature of goods, all shops, except in shopping malls are allowed.

All agriculture activities, e.g., sowing, harvesting, procurement and marketing operations in the agricultural supply chain are allowed.

Manufacturing units of essential goods, including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, their raw material and intermediates; production units, which require continuous process, and their supply chain; Jute industry with staggered shifts and social distancing; and manufacturing of IT hardware and manufacturing units of packaging material will continue to be permitted.

All health services (including AYUSH) are to remain functional, including transport of medical personnel and patients through air ambulances.

Public utilities, e.g., utilities in power, water, sanitation, waste management, telecommunications and internet will remain open, and courier and postal services will be allowed to run.

Most of the commercial and private establishments have been permitted to operate in the Red Zones. These comprise and electronic media, IT and IT enabled services, data and call centres, cold storage and warehousing services, private security and facility management services, and services provided by self-employed persons, except for barbers etc.

All plantation activities are allowed, including their processing and marketing.

Animal husbandry activities are fully allowed, including inland and marine fisheries.

A large part of the financial sector remains open, which includes banks, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), insurance and capital market activities, and credit co-operative societies.

Operation of homes for children, senior citizens, destitute, women and widows etc.; and operation of Anganwadis is allowed.

Also Read: Coronavirus India: Lockdown guidelines for Red, Green and Orange zones

12.24 pm: Mumbai coronavirus cases can go up to 80,000, says BMC

Situation in Mumbai can get worse as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has estimated the city's COVID-19 cases to go up to 80,000. Since Mumbai does not have hospitals to accommodate them all, BMC is building hospitals and quarantine facilities in open spaces.

12.19 pm: Mumbai coronavirus updates: Open spaces converted into quarantine and hospital facilities

Mahalaxmi racecourse parking space is being converted into quarantine cum hospital centre. Migrant workers are building these facilities. From Mahalaxmi Racecourse Parking Space, to Worli's dome stadium and very famous Nehru Science Centre are being converted into Covid-19 facilities.

12.15 pm: Delhi containment zones

List of districts in red, orange and green zones.

District Zone

South East Delhi Red Zone

Central Delhi Red Zone

North Delhi Red Zone

South Delhi Red Zone

North East Delhi Red Zone

West Delhi Red Zone

Shahdara Red Zone

East Delhi Red Zone

New Delhi Red Zone

North West Delhi Red Zone

South West Delhi Red Zone

12.13 pm: Gujarat lockdown extension: List of red, orange and green zones

District Zone

Ahmedabad Red Zone

Surat Red Zone

Vadodara Red Zone

Anand Red Zone

Banas Kantha Red Zone

Panchmahal Red Zone

Bhavnagar Red Zone

Gandhinagar Red Zone

Aravalli Red Zone

Rajkot Orange Zone

Bharuch Orange Zone

Botad Orange Zone

Narmada Orange Zone

Chhota Udaipu Orange Zone

Mahisagar Orange Zone

Mehsana Orange Zone

Patan Orange Zone

Kheda Orange Zone

Valsad Orange Zone

Dohad Orange Zone

Kachchh (Kutch) Orange Zone

Navsari Orange Zone

Gir Somnath Orange Zone

Dang Orange Zone

Sabarkantha Orange Zone

Tapi Orange Zone

Jamnagar Orange Zone

Surendranagar Orange Zone

Morbi Green Zone

Amreli Green Zone

Porbandar Green Zone

Junagadh Green Zone

Devbhumi Dwarka (Devbhoomi Dwarka) Green Zone

12.11 pm: Maharashtra containment zones: List of red, orange, green zones

Red zones:

Mumbai

Pune

Thane

Nashik

Palghar

Nagpur

Solapur

Yavatmal

Aurangabad

Satara

Dhule

Akola

Jalgaon

Mumbai Suburban

Orange zones:

Raigad

Ahmednagar

Amravati

Buldhana

Nandurbar

Kolhapur

Hingoli

Ratnagiri

Jalna

Nanded

Chandrapur

Parbhani

Sangli

Latur

Bhandara

Beed

Green zones:

Osmanabad

Washim

Sindhudurg

Gandia

Gadchiroli

Wardha

12.07 pm: PM Modi chairs urgent meeting on Vizag gas tragedy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired an emergency meeting over the Vizag gas tragedy on Thursday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and NDMA officials were also present during the meet to take stock of the situation in the wake of gas leak in Visakhapatnam early morning

11.59 am: Coronavirus live updates: Govt makes Aarogya Setu mandatory for employees in India

The government has made Aarogya Setu mandatory for both government and private sector employees in India. Here is how you can register on the app:

1. After downloading the app, the user will need to read and agree with the terms and conditions to register.

2. The user will need to submit his/her mobile number for verification, after which an OTP will be sent.

3. Post registration, the user can fill his/her personal details such as name, age, profession, countries travelled to in the last 30 days

4. The app asks the user whether or not he/she is ready to volunteer in the times of need.

5. The user can also do a self-assessment test after providing all the necessary details. The app can let users know about the chances of their infection risk.

11.55 am: Liquor shops open in Delhi

The Kejriwal government has allowed 172 wine shops in Delhi with people queuing outside the stores in large numbers. Delhi government earned Rs 25 crore with the liquor sale on Wednesday.

11.51 am: Noida lockdown extension news: Spitting in public to attract Rs 500-1000 fine

Spitting in general, gutka or tobacco in public spaces across Noida and Greater Noida has been banned with Rs 500 fine for first-time offenders and Rs 1,000 for repeat offenders, according the orders issued to stem the further spread of novel coronavirus.

11.50 am: Lockdown extension in Maharashtra: Section 144 imposed till May 17

Maharashtra government has imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the state till May 17. Mumbai Police said that the movement of one or more people for all non-essential services, except for medical reasons, will be banned between 8 pm and 7 am.

11.49 am: Wine shops in Punjab: State govt to home deliver liquor from Thursday

The Punjab will now deliver alcohol at people's doorsteps to avoid crowding at the liquor stores across the state. The delivery will begin from Thursday and the alcohol will be delivered between 1 pm to 6 pm.

11.45 am: Maharashtra coronavirus news: Cop dies due to COVID-19; 5th death in police force

Another cop died after testing positive for novel coronavirus infection in Maharashtra's Solapur district. The assistant sub-inspector, posted at Solapur MIDC police station, was admitted to the civil hospital there on Tuesday. With this, 5 police personnel from the state have succumbed to COVID-19 so far, reported PTI.

11.39 am: Coronavirus lockdown extension in Ghaziabad till May 31; Section 144 imposed

The lockdown curbs have been extended in Delhi's neighbouring Ghaziabad till May 31. The order was issued by Ghaziabad district magistrate on Tuesday amid rising cases of novel coronavirus and the upcoming Eid festival. People can move for permitted activities between 7 am to 7 pm. Senior citizens above 65 years of age, children below 10, pregnant women, and high-risk individuals, must leave their homes only if there is any emergency.

11.36 am: Liquor shops in Tamil Nadu open on Thursday, long queues seen

Long queue of people seen outside a liquor shop at Jakkampatti village in Dharmapuri. State Government has allowed opening of state-run liquor shops from today, except in COVID-19 containment zones.

Tamil Nadu: Long queue of people seen outside a liquor shop at Jakkampatti village in Dharmapuri. State Government has allowed opening of state-run liquor shops from today, except in #COVID19 containment zones. pic.twitter.com/hhWQJmhWp6 - ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

10.29 am: Telangana lockdown extension till May 29

Telangana government has extended the lockdown till May 29 and imposed a curfew in the state from 7 pm. "Public should complete purchase of essential items by 6 pm and reach their residences. If anyone is found outside, police will initiate action," said Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao.

10.25 am: 40 more coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday

The total count of confirmed cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 2,998 with 60 deaths on Thursday, as per the latest update by the Union Health Ministry.

10.19 am: Indore coronavirus cases near 1,700-mark

Madhya Pradesh's total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped to 3,138 along with 185 deaths on Thursday, as per the latest update by the Union Health Ministry. The state recorded 89 new cases in the last 24 hours. Indore topped the list with 1,681 cases and 81 deaths. The district which is among the worst-hit by novel coronavirus in India, registered 27 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, an official said on Wednesday.

11.12 am: Delhi lockdown news: First special train to MP from Thursday

First special train from migrant labourers will leave from Delhi on Thursday. The special train will ferry around 1,200 migrant workers to Madhya Pradesh.

11.08 am: Coronavirus in India cases: States and UTs with less than 300 cases

Andaman and Nicobar Islands- 33 cases, 0 deaths

Arunachal Pradesh- 1 case, 0 deaths

Assam- 45 cases, 1 death

Chandigarh- 120 cases, 1 death

Chhattisgarh- 59 cases, 0 deaths

Goa- 7 cases, 0 deaths

Himachal Pradesh- 45 cases, 2 death

Jharkhand- 127 cases, 3 deaths

Ladakh- 41 cases, 0 deaths

Manipur- 2 cases, 0 deaths

11.05 am: Maharashtra, Gujarat on edge with increasing coronavirus cases

Maharashtra and Gujarat recorded a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra's tally has jumped to 16,758 with over 1,200 cases in 24 hours. The death toll in the state stands at 651. Gujarat is the second worst-hit state in India with 6,625 cases and 396 deaths.

10.59 am: Coronavirus in West Bengal: Highest mortality rate in India

The state's COVID-19 tally stands at 1,456 along with 144 deaths. West Bengal's mortality rate remains one of the highest at 10.56%.

10.57 am: Tamil coronavirus cases: 771 more infections in 24 hours

Tamil Nadu recorded 771 fresh COVID-18 cases and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total count of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state now stand at 4,829, according to Union Health Ministry.

10.53 am: Coronavirus vaccine latest news

With the COVID-19 cases mounting worldwide, the United States, UK, Israel, China, Italy, and India are currently busy researching and developing the vaccines to treat coronavirus patients.

Read more here: Coronavirus vaccine update: These countries are closest to finding a treatment

10.48 am: Coronavirus vaccine: Italian firm claimes it has developed COVID-19 drug

An Italian firm claims its vaccine has coronavirus antibodies that work on humans. The Takis company has developed this drug which has antibodies generated in mice that work on human cells, according to tests carried out at Rome's infectious-disease Spallanzani Hospital, the company's CEO Luigi Au Aurisicchio told ANSA on Monday.

Also Read: World's first coronavirus vaccine? Italian scientists claim they have developed it

10.42 am: Coronavirus map live updates: Check BusinessToday.In tracker to get state-wise tally of COVID-19 cases

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic.

10.35 am: Gas lead in Visakhaptanam

Visakhapatnam District Collector Vinay Chand visited King George Hospital where people affected by Vizag gas leak are being treated.

Andhra Pradesh: Visakhapatnam District Collector Vinay Chand visited King George Hospital where people affected by #VizagGasLeak are being treated. pic.twitter.com/tEZLriS82b - ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

10.26 am: Vizag gas leak: PM Modi to call emergency meet at 11 am

PM Modi will hold a n emergency meet at 11 am on Thursday in the wake of gas leak in Visakhapatnam early morning. Meanwhile, he also took to Twitter to say that he is speaking to NDMA and MHA officials on the situation.

Spoke to officials of MHA and NDMA regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam, which is being monitored closely. I pray for everyone's safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 7, 2020

10.18 am: Coronavirus India cases: State-wise tally; check here

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in India with 16,758 COVID-19 cases and 651 deaths

Gujarat follows suit with 6,625 cases and 396 deaths

Delhi is the third worst-hit state with 5,532 cases and 65 deaths.

Madhya Pradesh with 3,138 cases, 185 deaths

Rajasthan 3,317 cases, 92 deaths

Tamil Nadu-4,829 cases, 35 deaths

Uttar Pradesh (UP)-2,998 cases, 60 deaths

Andhra Pradesh-1,777 cases, 36 deaths

Telangana 1,107 cases, 29 deaths

West Bengal-1,456 cases, 144 deaths

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)- 775 cases, 8 deaths

Karnataka- 693 cases, 29 deaths

Kerala- 503 cases, 4 deaths

Bihar-542 cases, 4 deaths

Punjab-1,516 cases, 27 deaths

Haryana-594 cases, 7 deaths

10.11 am: Rajasthan reporst 38 fresh coronavirus cases

Rajasthan recorded 38 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The total number of confirmed cases in the state now stand at 3,317 along with 92 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry.

10.06 am: Vizag gas leak: 5 dead, 2,000 affected

A major gas leak at the LG Polymers chemical plant in Visakhapatnam has claimed 5 lives, including a child and affecting around 2,000 people. 20 others are said to be critical. Many workers were also present inside the plant at the time of the leak. Hundreds of villagers were rushed to nearby hospitals with complaints of headache, vomiting and breathing problems. The gas leak took place around 2.30 am on Thursday.

9.59 am: Liquor shops in Tamil Nadu to open from Thursday

The state government has allowed the wine shops to open in the state from Thursday from 10 am to 5 pm, meanwhile bars wil remain closed in the state. However, Chennai is not allowed to open the liquor shops in the wake of increasing novel coronavirus cases in the capital city.

9.55 am: Coronavirus live updates: PM Modi's big message to nation on Buddha Purnima; highlights

The world is passing through a tough phase

We are determined in our fight against coronavirus

I appreciate you for your cooperation in these desperate times of COVID-19

When we have love and affection for each other, these feelings make us strong enough to tackle any hardship in life

We are very lucky that we get to see several examples of people who are sacrificing their own comfort for the greater good of serving the masses. All such people deserve acknowledgement and our appreciation

Also Read: Buddha Purnima 2020: Wishes, messages, quotes, Facebook, WhatsApp status, images

9.48 am: Ludhiana containment zone

In Pics: Police deployed for 24 hours in Moti Nagar hotspot of Ludhiana, Punjab. People from outside and vehicles are not allowed to go inside.

9.39 am: Coronavirus live updates: States with highest mortality rates

West Bengal- 10.56%, the highest in India

Madhya Pradesh- 5.7%

Gujarat- 5.4%

Karnataka- 4.2%

Maharashtra- 4%

Rajasthan- 2.5%

Uttar Pradesh (UP)- 1.8%

Delhi- 1.3%

9.29 am: Coronavirus in India: High mortality rate raises serious concerns

India's high COVID-19 mortality rate has raised challenges, notably after a comparison with the recovery rate. The country's bigger states are grappling with the increasing number of coronavirus cases, with a daily average of over 2,000 over the past 3 days.

9.19 am: Chennai worst-hit city in Tamil Nadu

Chennai recorded 324 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours out of 771 new infections registered in Tamil Nadu in a day. The total tally of confirmed cases in the state now stands at 4,829 along with 35 deaths.

9.12 am: Coronavirus cases in India in 24 hours

The country registered 3,561 new COVID-19 cases and 89 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the totall count of confirmed cases to 52,952.

9.07 am: Coronavirus cases in Dharavi, Maharashtra

Dharavi, Asia's biggest slum, and a COVID-19 hotspot reported 68 fresh coronavirus cases and 1 death in 24 hours. This has taken the total count of coronavirus infections to 733 in the slum.

9.00 am: Mumbai worst-hit state in India; cases breach 10,000-mark

Mumbai is the worst-hit state not only in Maharashtra but in India with over 10,000 COVID-19 cases. The city recorded 769 fresh cases and 25 deaths in 24 hours. 64% of cases in Maharashtra are from Mumbai alone.

8.55 am: Coronavirus deaths in India

India reported 89 new deaths in 24 hours taking the COVID-19 toll to 1,783 on Thursday, as per the latest update on Union Health Ministry's website.

8.49 am: Coronavirus live updates

India recorded 3,561 new COVID-19 cases in India in 24 hours taking the tally to 52,950 total cases including 1,783 deaths

8.45 am: Coronavirus cases in India cross 50,000 mark

The total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the country jumped to 52,952 on Thursday, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry. The total count includes 35,902 active cases, 15,266 cured/discharged, 1 migrated, and 1,783 deaths.

8.30 am: PM Modi adresses nation on the occassion of Buddh Purnima, pays tribute to corona warriors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a virtual keynote address on Thursday on the occasion of Buddh Purnima. He will also pay his tribute to COVID-19 warriors fighting the pandemic from the frontlines.

8.15 am: India coronavirus cases near 50,000-mark

The countrywide count of confirmed COVID-19 cases is nearing the 50,000-mark as many cities are reporting huge spike in coronavirus cases every day. The total count of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 49,391 including 33,514 active cases, 14,182 cured/discharged, 1 migrated and 1,694 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry.