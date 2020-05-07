Coronavirus India Live Updates: COVID-19 cases to peak in June-July, says AIIMS Director; total cases-52,952

India Coronavirus news and lockdown latest updates: AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Gulleria said on Thursday that the novel coronavirus cases will peak between June and July. He added the spike in cases will come due to more testing across states. In an interview to India Today TV, Gulleria said that even after 40 days of lockdown, the country has not seen a declining trend in COVID-19 cases. He however, added that the lockdown and aggressive steps in red zones (hotspots or containment areas) should continue to be enforced. He further said that several other countries such as Italy and China took strict measures such as social distancing that started manifesting positive results after a month.
Maharashtra and Gujarat recorded a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra's tally has jumped to 16,758 with over 1,200 cases in 24 hours. The death toll in the state stands at 651. Gujarat is the second worst-hit state in India with 6,625 cases and 396 deaths. Mumbai is the worst-hit state not only in Maharashtra but in India with over 10,000 COVID-19 cases. The city recorded 769 fresh cases and 25 deaths in 24 hours. 64% of cases in Maharashtra are from Mumbai alone.The total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the country jumped to 52,952 on Thursday, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry. The total count includes 35,902 active cases, 15,266 cured/discharged, 1 migrated, and 1,783 deaths. The country registered 3,561 new COVID-19 cases and 89 deaths in the last 24 hours.
8.45 PM: Maharashtra COVID-19 cases
Maharashtra Jail Authorities have informed that 72 inmates and 7 staff members at Mumbai's Arthur Road prison have tested positive for COVID-19. All positive inmates will be shifted to GT Hospital and St George Hospital in guarded vehicles tomorrow morning while staff members will be shifted separately, authorities added.
8.13 PM: Noida Authority has granted 475 industry operate permissions, whereas 250 applications have been rejected on grounds of being ineligible or for being located in containment zones. The authority has also allowed 40 construction projects.
7.05 PM: Personal Protective Equipment designed and produced by Indian Navy has been tested by Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences, a Delhi-based DRDO organisation tasked with testing and certification of PPEs. It is now certified to be mass-produced and used in clinical COVID-19 situations, Indian Navy stated.
6.48 PM: JEE Advanced Exam will be conducted on August 23, informed HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.
6.15 PM: Odisha coronavirus cases
Odisha High Court, till the next hearing, has directed state government to ensure migrants who are to return to the state be tested negative for COVID-19 before boarding the conveyance. The court is hearing a PIL which expressed concern over the rise in coronavirus cases after return of migrants to Odisha.
6.07 PM: Passengers wait to board the special flight IX452 from Abhu Dhabi to Kochi.
Passengers at the boarding gate of Abu Dhabi Airport ready to board Abu Dhabi to Kochi special flight IX452: Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi, UAE pic.twitter.com/jP9lURE6AmANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020
6.05 PM: Coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh
Number of active COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh has increased to 6, stated State Health Department. Two patients have succumbed to the virus, while 34 others recovered, it further said.
5.55 PM: Karanataka coronavirus cases
Karnataka Health Department reported 12 new coronavirus cases in the state during the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the Karnataka now stand at 705, including 366 recoveries and 30 deaths.
5.45 PM: Maharashtra COVID-19 latest updates
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired an all-party meeting over the status of coronavirus in the state. Deputy CM and NCP leader Ajit Pawar, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, Congress leader Ashok Chavan, MNS chief Raj Thackeray, and other leaders attended the meeting via video conference.
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held an all-party meeting via conference over #COVID19. Deputy CM & NCP leader Ajit Pawar, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, Congress' Ashok Chavan, MNS chief Raj Thackeray, and other leaders were also present. pic.twitter.com/jrgkvWAy9EANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020
5.40 PM: Kerala coronavirus cases latest updates
No new case of coronavirus infection has been reported in Kerala today, informed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the stands at 25, he added.
5.35 IN PICTURES: Workers in Rohtak leave for Jhansi
A group of migrant workers in Rohtak, Haryana were seen leaving for Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh earlier today amid coronavirus lockdown. A worker tolf ANI, "We do not have problem of food but we have no work and want to see our families. Also the place where we were living had been dismantled by the contractor."
Haryana: A group of migrant workers in Rohtak were seen leaving for Jhansi(UP) earlier today amid #COVID19 lockdown. A worker says,"We do not have problem of food but we have no work&want to see our families. Also the place where we were living had been dismantled by contractor". pic.twitter.com/hhIfhkGVSv
Haryana: A group of migrant workers in Rohtak were seen leaving for Jhansi(UP) earlier today amid #COVID19 lockdown. A worker says,"We do not have problem of food but we have no work&want to see our families. Also the place where we were living had been dismantled by contractor". pic.twitter.com/hhIfhkGVSvANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020
5.17 PM: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu met today to discuss the possibility of holding parliamentary committee meetings via video conferencing. They directed secretary generals of both Houses in this regard.
Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla & Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu met earlier today. They directed secretary generals of both houses to explore the possibility of holding meetings of parliamentary committees via video conferencing. pic.twitter.com/x95hRgIcHTANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020
5:10 PM: The Odisha government has launched an online initiative for issuing e-passes to stranded people and migrant workers who wish to return to home states.
Happy to share that #Odisha has launched #ePass for people who are stranded here & need to travel to other states. Log into https://t.co/sAHr5LiWpV & apply. After online approval, #ePass with passenger & vehicle details will be sent to applicant though SMS & Email.#OdishaCares pic.twitter.com/I3ebZt5OeT- Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 6, 2020
5:00 PM: Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Thursday said the police were fighting an invisible enemy and he was confident that they will win the war against COVID-19. "The morale of the police force is high. The police have won the battles against underworld, mafia and terrorists during the 26/11 attacks. Similarly, we will win our battle against this invisible enemy," he said.
4:50 PM: The Indian Railways on Thursday said it has operated 163 Shramik Special trains since May 1 and ferried home over 1.60 lakh migrants stranded in various parts of the country due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Railways said it ran 56 Shramik special trains on Wednesday and 14 so far on Thursday, taking the total tally to 163. "We are planning to run some more trains by the end of the day," a railway spokesperson said.
4.40 PM: Another person has died in Bihar due to coronavirus. Death toll has increased to 5 in the state.
4.30 PM: The Uttar Pradesh government intends to bring back all its migrant labourers from other states and has sought district-wise lists from them, say Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
4.25 pm: 10 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Gautam Buddha Nagar today. Total number of cases in the district now stand at 202, including 93 active cases.
4.20 PM: Govt of Karnataka has written to Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, West Bengal and Rajasthan Governments seeking their consent to operate trains to their states from 8 to 15 May for transportation of people stranded in Karnataka. -ANI
4.10 pm: One more death in Bihar due to coronavirus. Death toll rises to five, says the State Health Department.
4.05 pm: India coronavirus latest news: 422 cases in paramilitary forces so far
India's paramilitary forces have recorded 422 fresh COVID-19 cases so far. The cases have been reported from BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP and SSB.
3.59 pm: Noida coronavirus cases: 10 more people tested COVID-19 positive
10 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Gautam Buddha Nagar on Thursday. Total number of cases in the district is now at 202, including 93 active cases.
10 people tested positive for #COVID19 in Gautam Buddha Nagar today. Total number of cases in the district is now at 202, including 93 active cases. pic.twitter.com/UoSkf0rEUg- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 7, 2020
3.56 pm: Indore coronavirus updates
31 police personnel have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Indore, said Mohammad Yusuf Qureshi, SP (East) Indore. (ANI reports)
3.49 pm: Coronavirus live updates: 2 BSF personnel die due to COVID-19
2 COVID-19 infected Border Security Force (BSF) personnel passed away on Thursday. Officials said that the 41 fresh coronavirus cases have taken the total infections in BSF to 193.
3.39 pm: India coronavirus warning: Cases could peak on June-July, says AIIMS director
3.29 pm: Odisha coronavirus updates: State records highest 1-day jump in COVID-19 cases
Odisha recorded its highest single-day jump in novel coronavirus cases on Wednesday as it registered 20 fresh virus cases (on Wednesday), state health department informed. Out of these cases, 17 are from Ganjam and 3 from Mayurbhanj. The sudden spike in cases is linked to the migrant labourers returning to the state who are mostly the textile mill workers and plumbers from Surat in Gujarat. Gujarat is the second worst-hit state in India in terms of coronavirus related cases and deaths.
3.24 pm: Coronavirus lockdown news: Vande Barat Mission to evacuate stranded Indians abroad begins from UAE
Process of repatriation of overseas Indians is beginning today from United Arab Emirates (UAE), a place where we have the largest diaspora of Indians in the world, informed Pavan Kapoor, Ambassador of India to UAE.
Process of repatriation of overseas Indians is beginning today from United Arab Emirates (UAE), a place where we have the largest diaspora of Indians in the world: Pavan Kapoor, Ambassador of India to UAE #VandeBharatMission pic.twitter.com/DWZG8qPXNP- ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020
3.19 pm: Rajasthan coronavirus latest updates: 45 fresh cases reported
Rajasthan recorded 45 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The total count of cases stands at 3400 in the state; death toll at 95. Active cases in the state are 1565, said the state health department.
45 new #COVID19 positive cases reported in Rajasthan today. The total number of cases stands at 3400 in the state; death toll at 95. Active cases in the state are 1565: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/wgYg50SuBY- ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020
3.12 pm: Coronavirus in Uttarakhand latest updates: No new cases reported
Uttarakhand health department said on Thursday that no new COVID-19 positive case have been reported in the state till 2 pm. The total number of novel coronavirus cases stands at 61 with only 1 death. Active cases remain 21 in the state. (Inputs from ANI)
3.06 pm: India lockdown extension updates
What's allowed in Red, Orange and Green zones
2.59 pm: India coronavirus containment zones: Red zones to be revised weekly, Centre tells states
The central government has told states that the list of red zones will be revised weekly depending upon the recovery rates. "The districts were earlier designated as hotspots or red-zones, orange zones and green zones primarily based on the cumulative cases reported and the doubling rate. Since recovery rates have gone up, the districts are now being designated across various zones duly broad-basing the criteria. This classification is multi-factorial and takes into consideration the incidence of cases, doubling rate, the extent of testing and surveillance feedback to classify the districts," Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan had said in a letter to Chief Secretaries of states.
2.49 pm: Maharashtra coronavirus news: Video shows dead bodies next to patients in Mumbai hospital, sparks row
A video shot on a mobile phone has surfaced, showing corpses next to patients in Mumbai's Sion Hospital. The clip, has gone viral, and shows at least 7 dead bodies in the same ward as some patients there. Several leaders have shared the video comprising Congress leader Milind Deora and BJP's Nitish Rane.
Outraged to see corpses laid beside the sick at Sion Hospital. Why isn't @mybmc following @WHO-prescribed protocols when disposing of #COVID19 corpses?
Public hospital staff are doing their best with limited resources at hand. Mumbai's administration needs to step up NOW! pic.twitter.com/MURUNsIyfc- Milind Deora (@milinddeora) May 7, 2020
2.39 pm: Coronavirus in US live updates: First detained immigrant dies from COVID-19
A 57-year-old man in immigration custody died on Wednesday after testing positive for novel coronavirus infection. The detainee, according to news agency AP, was held at the Otay Mesa Detention Centre in San Diego and was in hospital since late April. The US immigration and Customers Enforcement neither confirmed, nor denied the death. It is the first death from the virus among 30,000 people in immigration custody in the United States. The country has recorded over 70,000 COVID-19 deaths so far, while the virus cases have crossed the 1.26 million-mark.
2.28 pm: Coronavirus in China live updates: 2 new cases reported
China registered 2 fresh COVID-19 cases as on Wednesday (May 6), as per data from the national health authority. Both the cases were the travellers from abroad, the National Health Commission said in a statement. China's total count of novel coronavirus cases not stands at 82,885, and death toll at 4,633, the National health authority said. (Reuters)
2.18 pm: Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates: Around 25 cops in Mumbai test COVID-19 positive
Nearly 25 police personnel tested positive for novel coronavirus infection in Mumbai on Thursday, informed Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh. "The number of symptomatic cases is low and none of them are in the intensive care unit," he said.
About 250 police personnel have tested positive for #COVID19 in Mumbai. The number of symptomatic cases is very low and none of them are in ICU: Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh pic.twitter.com/helaFZtWf4- ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020
2.11 pm: Mumbai Coronavirus Updates: Undertrial, 2 prison guards test COVID-19 positive at Arthur Road Jail
An undertrial prisoners and 2 prison guards have been tested positive for novel coronavirus at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail. The inmate has been admitted to JJ Hospital. The jail administration plunged into action and conducted test on 150 people, including prisoners and staff, the results of which are awaited.
2.05 pm: Gujarat Coronavirus Update
A 45-year-old woman died in Gujarat's Bhavnagar on Thursday. She was earlier tested COVID-19 positive and had no co-morbid condition.
1.58 pm: First COVID-19 casualty in Delhi Police: Constable died 6 hours after manifesting first symptoms
Delhi Police reported its first COVID-19 related-death when a 32-year-old constable passed away on Tuesday evening, barely 6 hours after complaining of couth, fever and breathlessness. His was admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital.
1.49 pm: Lockdown extension news: What is a Green Zone?According to the Union Health Ministry, a district will be identified as a Green Zone if it doesn't have any confirmed COVID-19 case so far or there is no reported case for the last 21 days in the district (earlier it was 28 days).
1.45 pm: Lockdown 3.0 live updates: What is a Red Zone?
According to Union Health Ministry, Red Zones include areas with major outbreaks of COVID-19. Extremely strict containment measures are being taken in these zones including strict exit/entry rules, door-to-door screening of residents etc.
1.39 pm: India Lockdown live updates: What is an Orange Zone?
As per the Union Health Ministry, districts that do not have enough confirmed COVID-19 cases to meet the requirements of being identified under the 'red zone', but are being seen as potential hotspots are called Orange zones.
1.33 pm: Coronavirus Red Zones in India; check full list here
1.29 pm: Punjab coronavirus updates
130 pilgrims who were at a Gurudwara in Manmad area of Nashik have been sent back to Punjab in buses arranged by Maharashtra Government. All the pilgrims have been medically screened and will be quarantined for 14 days on their arrival in Punjab.
130 pilgrims who were at a Gurudwara in Manmad area of Nashik have been sent back to Punjab in buses arranged by Maharashtra Government. All the pilgrims have been medically screened and will be quarantined for 14 days on their arrival in Punjab. pic.twitter.com/pffGGcaoic- ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020
1.23 pm: Vande Bharat Mission to evacuate stranded Indians abroad
The first repatriation flight of Air India Express IX419 to take off from Kochi (Kerala) for Abu Dhabi on Thursday.
#VandeBharatMission: The first repatriation flight of Air India Express IX419 to take off from Kochi (Kerala) for Abu Dhabi today. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/da5j1RTPbw- ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020
1.19 pm: Andhra Pradesh coronavirus cases: 56 more infected, 2 deaths in one day
Andhra Pradesh recorded 56 fresh COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 1833. Total 51 persons have been discharged in the past 24 hours, the total discharged are 780 till date. Death toll stands at 38, said the state's COVID-19 Nodal Officer. (Inputs from ANI)
1.12 pm: Liquor, wine shops re-open amid lockdown 3.0
Do's and don'ts
1.09 pm: Wine shops: Is your local liquor shop open?
1.06 pm: Liquor shops opening and closing timings
1.04 pm: Lockdown extension in India: Highlights
12.57 pm: Lockdown 3.0 extension updates
Here are the additional restrictions at workplaces: -
Workplaces
12.54: Chennai coronavirus updates
Over 1,300 cases in Chennai are linked to Koyambedu market cluster. The wholesale market has emerged as epicentre of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu.
12.48 pm: Lockdown 3.0 extension updates
What's allowed at Public places:-
12.44 pm: Karnataka coronavirus cases: 8 more infections reported
8 fresh COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Karnataka from 5 PM on Wednesday to 12 noon on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 701 including 30 deaths and 363 cured/discharged said the state health department. (ANI reports)
12.36 pm: What's closed in lockdown 3.0?
12.29 pm: Lockdown extension updates
What's open in red zones; see here
12.24 pm: Mumbai coronavirus cases can go up to 80,000, says BMC
Situation in Mumbai can get worse as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has estimated the city's COVID-19 cases to go up to 80,000. Since Mumbai does not have hospitals to accommodate them all, BMC is building hospitals and quarantine facilities in open spaces.
12.19 pm: Mumbai coronavirus updates: Open spaces converted into quarantine and hospital facilities
Mahalaxmi racecourse parking space is being converted into quarantine cum hospital centre. Migrant workers are building these facilities. From Mahalaxmi Racecourse Parking Space, to Worli's dome stadium and very famous Nehru Science Centre are being converted into Covid-19 facilities.
12.15 pm: Delhi containment zones
List of districts in red, orange and green zones.
District Zone
12.13 pm: Gujarat lockdown extension: List of red, orange and green zones
District Zone
12.11 pm: Maharashtra containment zones: List of red, orange, green zones
Red zones:
Orange zones:
Green zones:
12.07 pm: PM Modi chairs urgent meeting on Vizag gas tragedy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired an emergency meeting over the Vizag gas tragedy on Thursday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and NDMA officials were also present during the meet to take stock of the situation in the wake of gas leak in Visakhapatnam early morning
11.59 am: Coronavirus live updates: Govt makes Aarogya Setu mandatory for employees in India
The government has made Aarogya Setu mandatory for both government and private sector employees in India. Here is how you can register on the app:
1. After downloading the app, the user will need to read and agree with the terms and conditions to register.
2. The user will need to submit his/her mobile number for verification, after which an OTP will be sent.
3. Post registration, the user can fill his/her personal details such as name, age, profession, countries travelled to in the last 30 days
4. The app asks the user whether or not he/she is ready to volunteer in the times of need.
5. The user can also do a self-assessment test after providing all the necessary details. The app can let users know about the chances of their infection risk.
11.55 am: Liquor shops open in Delhi
The Kejriwal government has allowed 172 wine shops in Delhi with people queuing outside the stores in large numbers. Delhi government earned Rs 25 crore with the liquor sale on Wednesday.
11.51 am: Noida lockdown extension news: Spitting in public to attract Rs 500-1000 fine
Spitting in general, gutka or tobacco in public spaces across Noida and Greater Noida has been banned with Rs 500 fine for first-time offenders and Rs 1,000 for repeat offenders, according the orders issued to stem the further spread of novel coronavirus.
11.50 am: Lockdown extension in Maharashtra: Section 144 imposed till May 17
Maharashtra government has imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the state till May 17. Mumbai Police said that the movement of one or more people for all non-essential services, except for medical reasons, will be banned between 8 pm and 7 am.
11.49 am: Wine shops in Punjab: State govt to home deliver liquor from ThursdayThe Punjab will now deliver alcohol at people's doorsteps to avoid crowding at the liquor stores across the state. The delivery will begin from Thursday and the alcohol will be delivered between 1 pm to 6 pm.
11.45 am: Maharashtra coronavirus news: Cop dies due to COVID-19; 5th death in police force
Another cop died after testing positive for novel coronavirus infection in Maharashtra's Solapur district. The assistant sub-inspector, posted at Solapur MIDC police station, was admitted to the civil hospital there on Tuesday. With this, 5 police personnel from the state have succumbed to COVID-19 so far, reported PTI.
11.39 am: Coronavirus lockdown extension in Ghaziabad till May 31; Section 144 imposed
The lockdown curbs have been extended in Delhi's neighbouring Ghaziabad till May 31. The order was issued by Ghaziabad district magistrate on Tuesday amid rising cases of novel coronavirus and the upcoming Eid festival. People can move for permitted activities between 7 am to 7 pm. Senior citizens above 65 years of age, children below 10, pregnant women, and high-risk individuals, must leave their homes only if there is any emergency.
11.36 am: Liquor shops in Tamil Nadu open on Thursday, long queues seen
Long queue of people seen outside a liquor shop at Jakkampatti village in Dharmapuri. State Government has allowed opening of state-run liquor shops from today, except in COVID-19 containment zones.
Tamil Nadu: Long queue of people seen outside a liquor shop at Jakkampatti village in Dharmapuri. State Government has allowed opening of state-run liquor shops from today, except in #COVID19 containment zones. pic.twitter.com/hhWQJmhWp6- ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020
10.29 am: Telangana lockdown extension till May 29
Telangana government has extended the lockdown till May 29 and imposed a curfew in the state from 7 pm. "Public should complete purchase of essential items by 6 pm and reach their residences. If anyone is found outside, police will initiate action," said Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao.
10.25 am: 40 more coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday
The total count of confirmed cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 2,998 with 60 deaths on Thursday, as per the latest update by the Union Health Ministry.
10.19 am: Indore coronavirus cases near 1,700-mark
Madhya Pradesh's total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped to 3,138 along with 185 deaths on Thursday, as per the latest update by the Union Health Ministry. The state recorded 89 new cases in the last 24 hours. Indore topped the list with 1,681 cases and 81 deaths. The district which is among the worst-hit by novel coronavirus in India, registered 27 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, an official said on Wednesday.
11.12 am: Delhi lockdown news: First special train to MP from Thursday
First special train from migrant labourers will leave from Delhi on Thursday. The special train will ferry around 1,200 migrant workers to Madhya Pradesh.
11.08 am: Coronavirus in India cases: States and UTs with less than 300 cases
11.05 am: Maharashtra, Gujarat on edge with increasing coronavirus cases
Maharashtra and Gujarat recorded a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra's tally has jumped to 16,758 with over 1,200 cases in 24 hours. The death toll in the state stands at 651. Gujarat is the second worst-hit state in India with 6,625 cases and 396 deaths.
10.59 am: Coronavirus in West Bengal: Highest mortality rate in India
The state's COVID-19 tally stands at 1,456 along with 144 deaths. West Bengal's mortality rate remains one of the highest at 10.56%.
10.57 am: Tamil coronavirus cases: 771 more infections in 24 hours
Tamil Nadu recorded 771 fresh COVID-18 cases and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total count of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state now stand at 4,829, according to Union Health Ministry.
10.53 am: Coronavirus vaccine latest news
With the COVID-19 cases mounting worldwide, the United States, UK, Israel, China, Italy, and India are currently busy researching and developing the vaccines to treat coronavirus patients.
10.48 am: Coronavirus vaccine: Italian firm claimes it has developed COVID-19 drug
An Italian firm claims its vaccine has coronavirus antibodies that work on humans. The Takis company has developed this drug which has antibodies generated in mice that work on human cells, according to tests carried out at Rome's infectious-disease Spallanzani Hospital, the company's CEO Luigi Au Aurisicchio told ANSA on Monday.
10.42 am: Coronavirus map live updates: Check BusinessToday.In tracker to get state-wise tally of COVID-19 cases
INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic.
10.35 am: Gas lead in Visakhaptanam
Visakhapatnam District Collector Vinay Chand visited King George Hospital where people affected by Vizag gas leak are being treated.
Andhra Pradesh: Visakhapatnam District Collector Vinay Chand visited King George Hospital where people affected by #VizagGasLeak are being treated. pic.twitter.com/tEZLriS82b- ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020
10.26 am: Vizag gas leak: PM Modi to call emergency meet at 11 am
PM Modi will hold a n emergency meet at 11 am on Thursday in the wake of gas leak in Visakhapatnam early morning. Meanwhile, he also took to Twitter to say that he is speaking to NDMA and MHA officials on the situation.
Spoke to officials of MHA and NDMA regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam, which is being monitored closely.
I pray for everyone's safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam.- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 7, 2020
10.18 am: Coronavirus India cases: State-wise tally; check here
10.11 am: Rajasthan reporst 38 fresh coronavirus cases
Rajasthan recorded 38 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The total number of confirmed cases in the state now stand at 3,317 along with 92 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry.
10.06 am: Vizag gas leak: 5 dead, 2,000 affected
A major gas leak at the LG Polymers chemical plant in Visakhapatnam has claimed 5 lives, including a child and affecting around 2,000 people. 20 others are said to be critical. Many workers were also present inside the plant at the time of the leak. Hundreds of villagers were rushed to nearby hospitals with complaints of headache, vomiting and breathing problems. The gas leak took place around 2.30 am on Thursday.
9.59 am: Liquor shops in Tamil Nadu to open from Thursday
The state government has allowed the wine shops to open in the state from Thursday from 10 am to 5 pm, meanwhile bars wil remain closed in the state. However, Chennai is not allowed to open the liquor shops in the wake of increasing novel coronavirus cases in the capital city.
9.55 am: Coronavirus live updates: PM Modi's big message to nation on Buddha Purnima; highlights
9.48 am: Ludhiana containment zone
In Pics: Police deployed for 24 hours in Moti Nagar hotspot of Ludhiana, Punjab. People from outside and vehicles are not allowed to go inside.
: 24 - #Punjab pic.twitter.com/2C0eZ3KHBJ- ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) May 7, 2020
9.39 am: Coronavirus live updates: States with highest mortality rates
9.29 am: Coronavirus in India: High mortality rate raises serious concerns
India's high COVID-19 mortality rate has raised challenges, notably after a comparison with the recovery rate. The country's bigger states are grappling with the increasing number of coronavirus cases, with a daily average of over 2,000 over the past 3 days.
9.19 am: Chennai worst-hit city in Tamil Nadu
Chennai recorded 324 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours out of 771 new infections registered in Tamil Nadu in a day. The total tally of confirmed cases in the state now stands at 4,829 along with 35 deaths.
9.12 am: Coronavirus cases in India in 24 hours
The country registered 3,561 new COVID-19 cases and 89 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the totall count of confirmed cases to 52,952.
9.07 am: Coronavirus cases in Dharavi, Maharashtra
Dharavi, Asia's biggest slum, and a COVID-19 hotspot reported 68 fresh coronavirus cases and 1 death in 24 hours. This has taken the total count of coronavirus infections to 733 in the slum.
9.00 am: Mumbai worst-hit state in India; cases breach 10,000-mark
Mumbai is the worst-hit state not only in Maharashtra but in India with over 10,000 COVID-19 cases. The city recorded 769 fresh cases and 25 deaths in 24 hours. 64% of cases in Maharashtra are from Mumbai alone.
8.55 am: Coronavirus deaths in India
India reported 89 new deaths in 24 hours taking the COVID-19 toll to 1,783 on Thursday, as per the latest update on Union Health Ministry's website.
8.49 am: Coronavirus live updates
India recorded 3,561 new COVID-19 cases in India in 24 hours taking the tally to 52,950 total cases including 1,783 deaths
8.45 am: Coronavirus cases in India cross 50,000 mark
The total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the country jumped to 52,952 on Thursday, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry. The total count includes 35,902 active cases, 15,266 cured/discharged, 1 migrated, and 1,783 deaths.
8.30 am: PM Modi adresses nation on the occassion of Buddh Purnima, pays tribute to corona warriors
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a virtual keynote address on Thursday on the occasion of Buddh Purnima. He will also pay his tribute to COVID-19 warriors fighting the pandemic from the frontlines.
8.15 am: India coronavirus cases near 50,000-mark
The countrywide count of confirmed COVID-19 cases is nearing the 50,000-mark as many cities are reporting huge spike in coronavirus cases every day. The total count of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 49,391 including 33,514 active cases, 14,182 cured/discharged, 1 migrated and 1,694 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry.
