India's COVID-19 cases surpass 39 lakh-mark; recovery rate at 77.15%

India registered a total of 83,341 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. Total cases rose to 39,36,747, while the death toll reached 68,472 with 1,096 people succumbing to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, India's recovery graph is moving upwards steadily as 30,37,151 people have recovered over the last 24 hours. The recovery rate in COVID-19 cases stands at 77.15% so far.
The total number of active COVID-19 cases in India is 8,31,124, which comprises 21.11% of the total caseload. Cumulative tests for COVID-19 detection surged to 4,55,09,380 with 11,67,79 tests conducted only on Thursday. Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra are among the states that are contributing the maximum to overall number of COVID-19 detection tests. In Tamil Nadu, more than 90% tests today are RT-PCR tests. These 3 states account for approximately 34% of the total testing, according to the Union Health Ministry.
Here is the state wise tally of active coronavirus cases
Andaman and Nicobar Islands- 352
Andhra Pradesh- 1,03,521
Arunachal Pradesh- 1,400
Assam- 27,303
Bihar- 17,319
Chandigarh- 2,119
Chhattisgarh- 18,702
Dadra and Nagar Haveli- 294
Delhi- 17,692
Goa- 4,782
Haryana- 13,470
Himachal Pradesh- 1,708
Jammu and Kashmir- 8,441
Jharkhand- 15,150
Karnataka- 96,117
Kerala- 21,582
Ladakh- 766
Madhya Pradesh - 14,888
Maharashtra- 2,05,774
Manipur- 1,803
Meghalaya- 1,220
Mizoram- 369
Nagaland- 733
Odisha- 25,538
Puducherry- 5,042
Punjab- 15,554
Rajasthan- 13,912
Sikkim- 430
Tamil Nadu- 52,070
Telangana- 32,994
Tripura- 5,475
Uttarakhand- 6,871
Uttar Pradesh- 57,598
West Bengal- 24,039
Also read: COVID-19 pandemic: Some states not utilising optimal capacity for conducting RT-PCR tests
Also read: India has all qualities global investors want in COVID-19 times; we believe in delivering results: PM Modi
Also read: Who will get coronavirus vaccine shots in India first? Centre working on priority list
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today