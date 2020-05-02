India records sharpest jump of 2,293 coronavirus cases in 24 hours; total cases cross 37,000-mark

India on Saturday recorded the biggest single day rise in novel coronavirus cases as the total number of patients in India currently stands at 37,336. The number of people who lost their lives is 1,218, according to the Union Health Ministry website. In the last 24 hours, 62 deaths have been reported. While 9,950 have been cured or discharged, 1 patient has been migrated.

Also read: Coronavirus India Live Updates: 2,293 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, biggest jump after lockdown extension

Maharashtra is the worst affected state as it reported 11,506 positive cases and 485 deaths. Meanwhile, the nationwide lockdown which began on March 25 has been extended by the central government for two more weeks beginning May 4 given the jump in coronavirus cases and fatalities across the country. In the third phase of the lockdown, however, the government will ease restrictions in Green Zones or areas with zero coronavirus cases to boost the economy hit hard by coronavirus pandemic.

Also read: Coronavirus lockdown 3.0: What's open, what's closed in green, orange, red zones

All the metro cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Ahmedabad will stay under complete lockdown till May 17 as they all are marked red zones or areas with very high number of coronavirus cases. Even as the government plans to ease lockdown-related restrictions in areas classified as Green Zones or Orange Zones, travel by air, rail, metro and inter-state movement by road shall remain curbed across the country. Educational institutions, cinema halls, shopping malls, gyms and sports complexes will also remain closed. Any large gathering, be it social or political, is also out of question as of now.

Also read: Lockdown 3.0: No flights, no trains, no schools, no restaurants -- again!