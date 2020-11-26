scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

India slashes import tax on crude palm oil from 37.5% to 27.5%

India is the world's biggest importer of palm oil. It imports around 9 million tonnes of palm oil annually, mainly from Indonesia and Malaysia

India imports around 9 million tonnes of palm oil annually India imports around 9 million tonnes of palm oil annually

India on Thursday slashed import tax on crude palm oil to 27.5% from 37.5%, the government said in a statement, as New Delhi tries to bring down rising food prices.

India is the world's biggest importer of palm oil. It imports around 9 million tonnes of palm oil annually, mainly from Indonesia and Malaysia.

Also Read: Tata Motors share rises 3% after CLSA retains buy call

Also Read: Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine shows 70% efficacy against coronavirus

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos