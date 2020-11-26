India slashes import tax on crude palm oil from 37.5% to 27.5%

India on Thursday slashed import tax on crude palm oil to 27.5% from 37.5%, the government said in a statement, as New Delhi tries to bring down rising food prices.

India is the world's biggest importer of palm oil. It imports around 9 million tonnes of palm oil annually, mainly from Indonesia and Malaysia.

