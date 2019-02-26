Indian Air Force attacks Pakistan terror camps: Watch video

India surprised Pakistan at 3:30 am on Tuesday by attacking Jaish camps in PoK. It was a 90 second operation which involved 12 Indian Air Force Mirage 2000 fighter jets. The jets dropped 1,000 kg laser-guided bombs on terrorist camps in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Muzaffarabad, and Chakothi.

The strike at Balakot, which is 24 kilometers northwest of Muzaffarabad, took place between 3:45 am and 3:53 am. Strike at Muzaffarabad took place between 3:48 am and 3:55 am and the strike at Chakoti took place between 3:58 am and 4:04 am.

India's Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale confirmed the attacks saying India had struck the biggest JeM training camp in Balakot. "JeM training camps have been active in Pakistan for a long time now. India struck the biggest JeM training camp in Balakot today.

The strikes specifically targeted the camp of JeM and made sure that there are no civilian casualties. Strikes happened only a short while ago, we are waiting for more details," said Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale. The Indian Air Force has put on high alert all air defense systems along the international border and LoC to respond to any possible action by Pakistan Air Force.

Edited by Rashi Bisaria