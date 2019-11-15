Indian Railways hikes food, tea prices on Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto Express; Check new prices

Next time you travel by train, be ready to shell out more bucks for your meals. The Indian Railways has decided to revise the menu of the premium trains like Rajdhani Express, Duronto Express and Shatabdi Express. The tariffs of the prepaid meals on the said trains will go up significantly.

"Ministry of Railways dated 14th November has revised the Menu and Tariff of Catering Services on Rajdhani / Shatabdi /Duronto and Standard Meals on Indian Railways," a circular issued by the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said.

The Ministry of Railways raised the prices in view of requests received from the IRCTC and the suggestions of the menu and tariff committee set up by the board.

Also Read: India's first private train IRCTC Lucknow-Delhi Tejas posts Rs 70 lakh profit in three weeks

As per the new charges, a cup of tea will now cost the passengers Rs 35 in AC first class of Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains. Whereas, a cup of tea in sleeper class of Duronto trains will be priced at Rs 15, Rs 20 in second AC, third AC of Duronto, Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains.

The breakfast will now cost Rs 140 and Rs 105 in AC first, AC second and AC third of the three trains, respectively. For lunch and dinner, the passengers will have to pay Rs 245 in AC first and Rs 185 in AC second and third AC of the above trains. They will need to shell out Rs 140 in AC first and Rs 90 in AC second and third of these trains for evening tea.

Meanwhile, passengers in sleeper class of Duronto trains will need to pay Rs 65 for breakfast, Rs 120 for lunch/dinner and Rs 50 for evening tea.

Also Read: Manduadih railway station: World-class station in Varanasi looks like an airport!

The revised rates for standard meals are- Breakfast (Veg)- ?40, Breakfast (Non-veg) - ?50, Standard Meal Veg - ?80, Standard Meal Non-veg (With Egg Curry) - ?90.

The new menu and rates will be provided in the ticketing system after 15 days and will be applicable after 120 days from the date of the circular's issue.

Also Read: Indian Railways jobs: 2.4 crore candidates apply for 1.2 lakh vacancies