INX Media case: Here's what will happen to P Chidambaram as he lands at Tihar Jail tonight

P Chidambaram has been sent to 14 days in judicial custody at the Tihar Jail on Thursday in connection with the INX Media case. Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar sent him to judicial custody till September 19. The court allowed him to carry his medicines to jail and directed that he be kept in a separate cell in Tihar jail as he was a protectee under Z-security.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured that there will be adequate security for Chidambaram in the jail.

As the former FM makes his way to the jail, here's what the officials will do once he reaches the jail:

Check the court order, all applications that have been accepted by the judge

Make Chidambaram undergo an identification test

Take the former minister for a medical check-up

Here's the routine followed by an inmate at Tihar Jail:

An inmate has to wake up at 6 - 7 am

After morning ablution, breakfast is served, which could be dalia/bread, tea and biscuits

After breakfast, inmates are allowed to take a walk or exercise

Since he is an undertrial, he can retire to his room

Lunch is served between noon to 1 pm. Likely to be daal, roti and sabzi

An inmate is allowed to watch television or go to jail library

Jail officials say if the court allows he can meet his family members and lawyers

Dinner is served between 7 pm - 8 pm

As per jail norms, inmates are locked up at 9 pm

Chidambaram, 73, was produced before a Delhi court on Thursday after the expiry of his 2-day CBI custody in the case. His 15-day CBI custody, ordered by the special court in five spells, which started after his arrest on August 21 night, was to end today.

