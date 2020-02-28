IPS officer SN Shrivastava named new Delhi Police Commissioner

IPS officer SN Shrivastava has been appointed the new Commissioner of Delhi Police. His appointment has come after the Union Home Ministry repatriated him from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Tuesday in the wake of communal violence in the city. Shrivastava will replace Amulya Patnaik, who is due to retire on February 29. Patnaik was given an extension of one month due to Delhi Assembly election.

Shrivastava is a 1985 batch officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre. He had served as Special DG in Jammu and Kashmir zone of CRPF. Shrivastava has also worked in several posts in different units in Delhi Police, including Special Cell as well as led investigations against Indian Mujahideen. He holds BTech and LLB degrees.

His appointment has come at a time when Delhi Police is facing immense amount of backlash for failing to contain communal clashes in Delhi. The Delhi Police also received lot of flak during the attack on JNU students. The Delhi also received flak during the attack on Jamia Millia Islamia students.

