Karnataka bypoll results LIVE updates: Siddaramaiah resigns as leader of legislative party after loss to BJP

Karnataka by-election results live updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has bagged 10 seats out of the 15 constituencies that went for the bypoll elections last week. The Congress that had won 12 out of the 15 seats in the 2018 assembly polls only held on to two of them.

The 10 BJP candidates who won are: Arabail Shivaram Hebbar (Yellapura), Narayana Gowda (K R Pete), B C Patil (Hirekerur), Shrimant Patil (Kagwad), Mahesh Kumthalli (Athani), K Sudhakar (Chikkaballapura), K Gopalaiah (Mahalakshmi Layout), Anand Singh (Vijayanagara), Ramesh Jarkiholi (Gokak), and Arun Kumar Guttur (Ranebennur).

The BJP needed to win at least six of the 15 seats to remain in a majority in the 225-member assembly (including the Speaker, who has a casting vote), which would still have two vacant seats -- Maski and R R Nagar. In the assembly with the current strength of 208 after the disqualifications, the BJP has 105 MLAs (including an independent), the Congress 66 and the JD(S) has 34 MLAs. There is also one BSP member, a nominated member and the Speaker.

The bypolls were held to fill the vacancies caused by the disqualification of 17 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs, whose revolt led to the collapse of the 14-month-old H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in July and paved the way for BJP to come to power.

4:50 pm: "I assumed voters would punish the disqualified MLAs, I was wrong," said Siddaramaiah.

3:40 pm: "As a leader of legislative party, I need to respect democracy. I have resigned as Congress Legislative Party leader. I have submitted my resignation to Sonia Gandhi Ji," said Siddaramaiah.

2:55pm: According to media reports, Karnataka Congress leaders Dinesh Gundu Rao and former CM of the state Siddaramaiah are likely to resign from the party post. Siddaramaiah will be addressing the media at 3:30 pm.

2:40pm: Independent candidate Sharath Bachegowda, who was earlier expelled from BJP for anti-party activities after he contested the bypoll as a rebel, was heading for a win in Hoskote.

2:35pm: The Congress, which won 12 of those 15 seats in the 2018 assembly polls, was leading only in two segments -- Hunsur and Shivajinagar, while its former ally the JD(S) trailed in all the 12 seats it contested.

2:30pm: "I will give a good administration in the next three-and- half years with the help of our ministers and MLAs," says Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

2:20pm: The six BJP candidates who won are: Arabail Shivaram Hebbar (Yellapura), Narayana Gowda (K R Pete), B C Patil (Hirekerur), Shrimant Patil (Kagwad), Mahesh Kumthalli (Athani) and K Sudhakar (Chikkaballapura).

2:00pm: The ruling BJP has retained majority in the Karnataka Assembly. The saffron party has bagged six seats in the byelections.

1:40pm: According to the Election Commission of India, BJP is leading in Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapur, Hirekerur, ranibennu, Vijayanagara, Chikkaballapur, K.R.Pura and Yeshvanthapura constituencies.

1:35pm: Ruling BJP wins six seats in the bypolls in Karnataka, while leading in six others; retains majority in the Assembly.

1:30pm: PM Modi, in a rally in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, said that the people of Karnataka have declared that Congress and JDS will not be able to betray the BJP. The prime miniter expressed his gratitude towards the people of the state.