Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests positive for coronavirus

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, the 77-year-old BJP leader requested all those who had come in contact with him to exercise self-quarantine. The Chief Minister has been admitted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru on the recommendation of doctors.

"I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine," the veteran BJP leader wrote on Twitter.

I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine. - B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) August 2, 2020

After Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BS Yediyurappa is the second chief minister in India who has tested positive for COVID-19. Yediyurappa was under self-isolation for some time a couple of weeks ago after a few staff at his office-cum-residence 'Krishna' were found infected by coronavirus.

Earlier today, Home Minister Amit Shah said that he has tested positive for coronavirus and is admitted to the hospital, with mild symptoms, on the advice of doctors. He is undergoing treatment at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

