LinkedIn gives week off to employees to recharge, prevent burnout

LinkedIn has given its full-time employees a week off to prevent burnout. The professional social network is giving nearly 15,900 full-time workers a week to recharge. The Microsoft-owned firm said that the RestUp! week is meant to give the employees time for their well-being.

"There is something magical about the entire company taking a break at the same time. And the best part? Not coming back to an avalanche of unanswered internal emails," said LinkedIn to news agency AFP on Friday.

In case employees feel isolated during the RestUp! week, LinkedIn has an answer for that too. The company will provide employees the option of taking part in daily activities such as volunteering for worthy causes through 'random acts of kindness'.

LinkedIn said that a core team of employees would continue to work for a week but will be able to schedule the time off later.

Moreover, the company that has its staff working from home currently does not expect them to return to office till September. It plans to make work from home standard practice for as much as half of the time.

Most technology companies spearheaded the adoption of work from home routine last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Many are yet to fully reopen their offices. Twitter, for one, has extended remote working indefinitely. Microsoft that owns LinkedIn has also pushed reopening of its offices till September 7. The tech giant bought LinkedIn for $26.2 billion in cash in 2016.

Also read: 85% women in India miss out on a raise, promotion because of gender: LinkedIn

Also read: 3 in 4 Indian professionals to actively look for new job in 2021: LinkedIn survey