Lockdown 5.0 guidelines: What to expect, how will they be different from Lockdown 4.0?

As the fourth phase of lockdown is nearing its end, speculations are rife on whether there would be yet another phase of restrictions or if the curbs would be lifted. Lockdown 5.0 might not be entirely different from the fourth phase but might be implemented in cities with higher density or coronavirus cases.

According to a report in India Today, Lockdown 5.0 might be implemented in 11 cities that account for 70 per cent of the total corona cases in the country. Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Thane, Indore, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Surat and Kolkata are some of the cities that might have to implement Lockdown 5.0 restrictions from June 1. Out of more than 1.50 lakh cases in the country, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune account for 60 per cent of the cases.

A list of 30 municipal corporation areas that contribute 80 per cent of the total cases is also believed to be in the works.

Lockdown 5.0 rules

Easing of entry to religious places might be in order in the fifth phase. Karnataka has already announced that it would reopen religious places after May 31, which is the last day of Lockdown 4.0. However, religious events, including fairs, festivals and mass congregations might still not be allowed. Additionally, wearing masks and following strict social distancing protocols would remain mandatory.

Gyms might also be allowed to open except in containment zones. Salons and parlours were already reopened in phase four.

Educational institutions are not likely to open during this phase. However, some reports mention that schools might reopen with 30 per cent attendance and only for students from Class 8 onwards. Classes might be divided into shifts in order to maintain social distancing protocols.

Rules for marriages and funerals that allow limited attendees are likely to remain.

Like passenger travel in railways and domestic flights that were allowed to reopen, Lockdown 5.0 might allow metros to function but in limited capacity, with social distancing protocols in place. Passengers might have to declare that they are fit through contact tracing app Aarogya Setu.

States to decide

According to media reports, the Centre might eventually take a step back from listing extensive measures. It might just restrict itself to declaring a smaller list of barred activities and on mandatory guidelines. The states and Union Territories might draw up their own set of guidelines, keeping in mind the list of don'ts announced by the Centre.

