LPG cylinder price hiked for 2nd month straight; check out cooking gas rates in metro cities

The prices of non-subsidised cooking gas have increased by up to Rs 4.50 per cylinder in metros with effect from today, July 1. This is the second consecutive price hike in LPG gas cylinders. In June, the prices of LPG gas cylinders were increased by Rs 12.

According to data from Indian Oil Corporation, which supplies LPG under brand Indane has raised the price of non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by one rupee per 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi.

Rates of non-subsidised 14.2 kg Indane cylinder was increased by Rs 4.50 in Kolkata. And, in Mumbai and Chennai, the prices went up by Rs 3.50 and Rs 4, respectively.

With this, a non-subsidised 14.2 kg cylinder of Indane will cost Rs 594 in both Delhi and Mumbai from today. In Kolkata, a non-subsidised Indane cylinder of 14.2 kg weight will cost Rs 620.50 from July 1, and in Chennai, it will cost Rs 610.50.

Non-subsidised prices of Indane in metros (Rs 14.2 kg/ cylinder) July 1, 2020:

Delhi- Rs 594

Rs 594 Kolkata- Rs 620

Rs 620 Mumbai- Rs 594

Rs 594 Chennai- Rs 610

The current hike in LPG prices comes after three consecutive months of rate cuts. This year, between March and May, LPG cylinders became cheaper by Rs 277. In February, a 14 kg LPG cylinder's price was increased by Rs 144. In February, LPG cylinder rates had gone up to Rs 858.50 in Delhi. However, in March, the rate went down to Rs 805.50, and in April to Rs 744, and in May to Rs 581.50 per cylinder, respectively.

Currently, the government subsidises 12 cylinders of 14.2 kilograms each per household in a year. The consumer has to make any additional purchases at the market price. It must be noted that LPG rates are changed at the beginning of every month.

Also read: Don't underestimate consequences of economic war, says Chinese media to India after app ban

Also read: Vodafone Idea posts Rs 11,643 crore loss in March quarter; AGR charges, subscriber loss hit telco

(Edited by: Mansi Jaswal)