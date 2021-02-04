LPG price today: Rates of cooking gas, commercial gas cylinders hiked; check out latest prices

The government has decided to raise the price of LPG cylinders today. The revised rates will become effective from February 4, 2021. After the Rs 25 hike, a non-subsidised 14.2 kg (cooking gas) cylinder will cost Rs 719 in Delhi and Mumbai respectively. In Kolkata, a non-subsidised 14.2 kg LPG cylinder will cost Rs 745.50 whereas in Chennai, it will cost Rs 735 after the rise in prices.

The government has also raised the prices of commercial cylinders (non-subsidised 19 kg). You will need to pay Rs 1,533 for a single commercial cylinder in Delhi after a Rs 184 increase. In Mumbai, you will need to shell out Rs 1,482.50 for one commercial cylinder and Rs 1,598.50 in Kolkata respectively. The price of a single commercial cylinder has been hiked by around Rs 185 in Chennai and costs Rs 1,649.

Also read: Customers can now book LPG cylinders with a missed call; check out how

Households in India can purchase a maximum of 12 LPG cylinders per year at subsidised rates. These cylinders have to be brought at full price at the time of purchase and the subsidy is later credited into the customer's bank account by the government.

Prices of LPG cylinders in India -cooking and commercial are determined by state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) and are revised every month. This subsidy is revised on a monthly basis due to the variations in average global LPG prices and foreign exchange rate.

Also read: LPG cylinder price likely to be revised today