Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, 8 other ministers take oath as Members of Legislative Council

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight other ministers took oath as Members of the Legislative Council (MLC) on Monday. Thackeray and eight others were elected to the upper house unopposed.

Council Chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar administered the oath to all nine MLCs. The oath-taking ceremony took place at Vidhan Bhawan in south Mumbai.

The 288-member Legislative Assembly was the electoral college for the biennial elections to the nine seats.

The nine seats fell vacant on April 24. The Maharashtra Legislative Council election received 14 nominations. Five out of the 14 nominations were either withdrawn or rejected over the technical ground, according to the Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra.

Apart from Thackery, Council Deputy Chairperson and Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe, four candidates of BJP Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil, Gopichand Padalkar, Praveen Datke and Ramesh Karad, NCPs Shashikant Shinde and Amol Mitkari and Rajesh Rathod of the Congress, are the other eight members that entered Maharashtra Council unopposed today.

With this election, Thackeray, who is also the president of Shiv Sena, makes his debut as a legislator. He was sworn in as chief minister on November 28 last year and required to become a member of either House of the legislature before May 27.

Thackeray's son Aaditya is a member of the Legislative Assembly and also a minister in the three-party alliance government led by him.

