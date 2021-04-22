Maharashtra issues new COVID-19 guidelines: Here's what's allowed, what's not

Maharashtra government announced a series of restrictions late Wednesday night. The new guidelines aimed to - and titled - 'Break the Chain' will come into effect from Thursday 8pm and remain in force till May 1 7am.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government has restricted social gatherings at 25 persons, while attendance at offices has been capped at 15 per cent. Private buses can run at 50 per cent of their capacity.

These new guidelines come as Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state in the country. Weekend lockdown and night curfew are already in place.

Here's what's allowed and what's not in Maharashtra as per the latest guidelines:

Attendance at private and government offices that are not directly connected to COVID-19 management has been capped at 15 per cent.

Offices providing essential services should work at 'lowest required capacity'. They have been allowed to have more than 50 per cent of their workforce present at any given time. Attendance here can go up to 100 per cent if required, and otherwise similarly minimised.

Weddings can have 25 people in attendance. Such ceremonies must be conducted as a 'single event in a single hall, not extending beyond 2 hours'. If found in violation, the people responsible will have to cough up Rs 50,000 fine.

Private vehicles, excluding buses, will only be allowed for essential services or medical emergencies with driver plus 50 per cent of seating capacity. No inter-city or inter-district travel will be allowed for private vehicles, unless it is an emergency. If found violating this rule, violators will have to pay a fine of Rs 10,000.

Private buses can run with 50 per cent capacity. No standing travellers allowed in buses. Inter-city or inter-district travel by private buses has been regulated. Service operators cannot make more than two stops in a city. Violators will be fined up to Rs 10,000. Repeated defaults will lead to cancellation of licence till pandemic ends.

Public transport usage has been limited to government personnel, all medical personnel, and any person needing medical treatment or any specially-abled person and their attendant. All of these people must have valid ID.

State-run buses are also limited to 50 per cent capacity, with no standing travellers allowed.

All state-run and private bus travellers will be home quarantined for 14 days. They could also face mandatory random rapid antigen tests as they deboard.

