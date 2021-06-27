'Mann Ki Baat': PM Modi to address nation today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in the 78th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday. The episode will be streamed live on PM Modi's and his office's YouTube channels.

'Mann Ki Baat" is broadcast on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan, AIR News website, and Newsonair mobile App. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the prime minister posted, "Tune in at 11 AM tomorrow. #MannKiBaat."

The programme is PM Modi's monthly radio address to the nation, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

Also Read: 'Mann Ki Baat' Highlights: PM Modi marks 7 yrs of govt; hails 'Team India's war on COVID-19

Meanwhile, BJP chief JP Nadda also said on Saturday that the prime minister's monthly radio programme is heard in every household like a casual conversation with elders. Nadda also appealed to the party workers to listen to the programme with co-workers of their booths.



"I constantly receive many letters regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's popular Mann Ki Baat. Mann ki Baat is heard in every household as if a casual discussion is happening with the elders of the house. In this series, a very thoughtful letter was received from Anand Swarup ji of Banda," tweeted Nadda in Hindi.



"Anand Swaroop ji has given many commendable suggestions in his letter. I request all the workers of Bharatiya Janata Party to listen to Mann ki Baat every month along with all the mates of their booth and after that hold a booth meeting there. Then in the next month, listen to Mann ki Baat at any other worker's house and on," he added.

Also Read: Mann Ki Baat: India has put up spirited fight against COVID-19, says PM Modi



In his last monthly address, which coincided with the seventh anniversary of the Modi-led central government, PM Modi highlighted the Centre's achievements, stating that India's resolve to prevail over COVID-19 is equal to the magnitude of the challenge it faces.



In his monthly Mann ki Baat broadcast, Modi noted that the country was also faced with several natural disasters, including cyclones, landslide and earthquakes, during the pandemic, and said more lives were saved than in the past with the Centre, states and local administration coming together to carry out relief and rescue operations.

