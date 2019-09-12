PM Modi urges people to join campaign to get rid of single-use plastic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the newly-constructed Vidhan Sabha building in Jharkhand today. He has also launched the Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana in Ranchi, which will benefit over 5 crore small and marginal farmers across the country. Later during the day, he'll also inaugurate 400 Eklavya Model Residential Schools, of which 69 will be set up in 13 Jharkhand districts. "The PM will launch the scheme - Prime Minister Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana and will inaugurate 400 Eklavya Model Residential schools to provide quality upper primary, secondary, and senior secondary level education to ST students in tribal-dominated areas," an official statement said.

Under the Maan Dhan scheme, farmers above the age of 60 will get a monthly pension of Rs 3,000, said the statement. The government has set aside Rs 10,774 crore for the next three years under the scheme. The government will also spend around Rs 10,000 crore in the next two months to build schools under the Eklavya scheme in Jharkhand, Odisha and other states.

2.13 PM: PM urges people to join the campaign to get rid of single-use plastic.