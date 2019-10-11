Mumbai 12th wealthiest city in the world, New York number one with 65 billionaires

Mumbai is the 12th richest city in the world with a total wealth of $960 billion, according to a report by New World Health.

It is the only Indian city to feature in the top 20 list of wealthiest cities in the world. Delhi is on 22nd position and second Indian city after Mumbai on the wealth intelligence firm's 'The Wealthiest Cities Worldwide in 2019' list. Bangalore is on 26th spot while Hyderabad came last at 28.

The report said that Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad were "expected to grow strongly over the next 10 years". The three cities have been named under the 'cities to watch' category in the report.

Also Read: PMC Bank scam: ED attaches Wadhawans' luxurious 5-acre bungalow near Mumbai

Meanwhile, New York City (NYC) topped the list with a total wealth of $3.0 trillion. The city is home to the highest number of millionaires and billionaires than any other city in the world. NYC has 65 billionaires and 3,80,000 millionaires, the report added. The city is also home to two largest stock exchanges in the world.

Tokyo came a close second with a total wealth amounting to $2.5 trillion. The city is home to the 3rd largest stock exchange in the world.

The total wealth as mentioned in the report pertains to the private wealth held by all individuals living in each city. It comprises all their assets namely property, cash, equities, business interests less any liabilities.

Also Read: Mumbai wealthiest city in India with total wealth of $820 bn: Report